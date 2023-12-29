South Carolina making push for AJ Dybantsa, the country’s No. 1 basketball recruit

A line of kids gathered around the door where the Prolific Prep boys basketball team was set to emerge after their Thursday game at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

The No. 2 ranked team from Napa, California boasts one of the top rosters in the country with four Division I commitments on the roster and two others ranked No. 1 nationally in their respective classes. One of those No. 1 players is AJ Dybantsa, the top prospect for the Class of 2025. That’s who most of those children were there to see in the hallway of River Bluff High School.

Fans started coming up to Dybantsa (pronounced dee-BONN-suh) about an hour before Prolific Prep was set to play Gray Collegiate in its first game of the Classic. They continued to seek out photos and his autograph following the team’s 63-47 victory over the War Eagles.

“It’s like that everywhere now. It’s nothing new,” Dybansta said.

The youngsters haven’t been the only ones lining up for Dybansta, a junior. College coaches across the country have done the same. He has more than 20 offers, including one from South Carolina. The Gamecocks offered the five-star prospect on Nov. 4.

Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris and assistant Eddie Shannon were courtside for Prolific’s game against Gray.

“I’m not crazy close to any of the coaches because my dad handles most of my recruiting,” Dybantsa said. “But South Carolina coaches seem nice. They seem cool. I definitely will look into them and definitely will talk to them.”

This isn’t Paris and his staff’s first venture in trying to land a top-flight prospect since he took over two years ago. The Gamecocks were able to sign GG Jackson, who originally committed to UNC. Jackson played for the Gamecocks in the 2022-23 season and was taken in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I wasn’t surprised. I’m blessed to have any offer,” Dybantsa said. “They had a player like GG and I look into schools who had players with my similar play style so I can thrive there.”

At 6-foot-8 and 196 pounds, Dybansta’s lanky frame and play on the perimeter fit Paris and the Gamecocks’ style. He scored 11 points in Thursday’s game.

South Carolina will have some stiff competition to ultimately sign Dybantsa, battling the likes of North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Southern Cal, Connecticut and Michigan.

Dybantsa has visited Southern Cal and has another visit to Auburn set up for March. The Massachusetts native could opt to go the pro route and play in either the G-League or Overtime Elite.

“I’m leaning more towards college, unless something stands out when I go to visit one of these leagues,” Dybantsa said.

Dybantsa had a strong showing over the summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, capped off at July’s Peach Jam in North Augusta. He averaged 25.8 points during the event despite playing up two age groups. On3’s Jamie Shaw called Dybansta the top player in the country regardless of classification.

Dybansta reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 and remained the top-ranked prospect.

Dybantsa said he’s still trying to refine his game. Some nights it will be his scoring that gets things done, he said, while other nights the team might need him to be a lock-down defender.

Playing with the likes of Alabama signees Aidan Sherill and Derrion Reid, Washington commitment Vazoumana Diallo, Saint Mary’s signee Mikey Lewis and Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, also helps him improve on a daily basis.

“Look who I’m guarding in practice,” Dybantsa said. “I go against Tyran, then I switch on Aidan, D-Reid, Mikey Lewis, Vazoumana. It’s five-star, five star ... so that can only make me better.”

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, center, and assistant coach Eddie Shannon, left, look on during the Prolific Prep game featuring forward AJ Dybantsa at the 2023 Chick-fil-A Classic at River Bluff High School.

Scores, schedule

At River Bluff High School

Thursday

Chick-fil-A Classic

Grayson (Ga.) 86, Imani Christian (Pa.) 69

G: Jacob Wilkins 15, Amir Taylor 20, Alston 9, Christian Hyland 16, Gicarri Harris 26. IC: Williams 6, Sledge 5, Brown 6, Avery Wesleyy 20, Nate Brazil 18, Hubert 5, Burnett 5, Compton 4.

Dream City Christian (Az.) 65, Rock School (Fla.) 49

DC: Aviles 9, Emmanuel Stephen 11, Ikenna Alozie 21, Pickens 2, Murphy III 2, Ifaola 9, Travis Torian 11. RS: Evan Sterck 13, Clarence Massemba 19, Joseph Hartman 10, Taylor 5, Vangeto 2.

DME Academy (Fla.) 62, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) 56

DME: Chris Kitenge 13, Babatunde Duradola 17, Robinson 9, Thiam 7, Bell 8, Buteliauskas 8, Walters 5. HP: Tristan Beckford 11, Tarik Watson 11, Jason Asemota 12, Pooler 8, Lyn 9, Brown 5.

Dynamic Prep (Texas) 65, Combine Academy (NC) 57

Prolific Prep (Calif.) 63, Gray Collegiate 47

John Marshall (Va.) vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Carolinas Challenge

Auxilary Gym

Indian Land 86, Charlotte Christian (NC) 53

Charlotte Country Day (NC) 51, Richland Northeast 46

Northside Christian (NC) 70, Irmo 51

Friday’s schedule

Rock School (Fla.) vs. Combine Academy (NC), 9:10 a.m.

River Bluff vs. Lancaster/John Marshall (Va.), 10:50 a.m.

Keenan vs. Imani Christian (Pa.), 12:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Prep (Az.) vs. Gray Collegiate, 2:10 p.m.

St. John’s (DC) vs. Grayson (Ga.), 3:50 p.m.

Dream City Christian (Az.) vs. Dynamic Prep (Texas), 5:20 p.m.

Ridge View vs. Lancaster/John Marshall (Va.), 7 p.m.

DME Academy (Fla.)vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.), 8:40 p.m.