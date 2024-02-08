South Carolina WBB freshman facing indefinite absence from team

South Carolina freshman Sahnya Jah will be “out indefinitely due to conduct detrimental to the team,” USC announced Thursday.

No other details were immediately available. Jah will not be dressed or sit on the bench during South Carolina’s home game versus Missouri Thursday night, per the radio broadcast.

Jah averages just nine minutes per game coming off the bench for the Gamecocks women’s basketball team. But USC is also without starting center Kamilla Cardoso this week as she competes with Brazil Basketball in an Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Cardoso leads South Carolina in points (13.8) and rebounds (9.8) per game.

With Jah now out indefinitely, the Gamecocks are down to nine available players this week as they prepare to take on Missouri at 7 p.m. Thursday and No. 11 UConn on Sunday afternoon.