South Carolina woman killed in crash between car and SUV, officials say

A woman was killed Monday when the car she was driving was involved in a crash with an SUV, according to South Carolina officials.

Mildred Towe Kelley, a 73-year-old Seneca resident, died in the accident, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 11 a.m. in Oconee County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Kelley was driving a 2017 Ford sedan on Wolf Stake Church Road, and as she crossed an intersection the car was hit on the driver’s side by a 2019 Honda SUV that was heading south on S.C. 183, Ridgeway said.

Kelley suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene, according to Addis.

Ridgeway said the SUV driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 287 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 10 people have died in Oconee County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 12 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.