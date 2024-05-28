South Korean military releases footage showing view of North Korean rocket explosion
The South Korean military on Tuesday released a video showing its surveillance of a North Korean rocket exploding in mid-air shortly after its launch. The footage was filmed by a military patrol ship deployed in the country's northwestern island region, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The rocket launched by North Korea to deploy the country’s second spy satellite exploded after liftoff Monday, state media reported, in a setback for leader Kim Jong Un’s hopes to field satellites to monitor the U.S. and South Korea.