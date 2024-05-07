South River Meet N Cruise back for another season

Local Journalism Initiative
·3 min read

Another season of seeing cars and trucks of numerous varieties is about to arrive in the Village of South River.

South River Meet N Cruise resumes Thursday, May 16th in the parking lot of the former South River Brewing Co.

Janice Whitelock created the event with Roger Lagacy shortly after life began returning to normal for people following COVID-19.

“Coming out of COVID there was a disconnect,” Whitelock said. “During COVID-19 people couldn't socialize, and they needed to get together”.

Whitelock and Lagacy talked about what they could do, and that led to the formation of the weekly Meet N Cruise.

When the event was first held, it was in August 2022, resulting in a shortened season.

“So when we had it last year, 2023 was our first full season,” Whitelock said.

Whitelock says weather permitting, the Meet N Cruise takes place every Thursday from about 5 p.m. to dusk.

She adds it normally runs until the end of September but can extend into October if the weather is good.

Whitelock says it's common to see car owners from Barrie, Sudbury, Parry Sound, North Bay and Peterborough bring their vehicles to the Meet N Cruise.

She adds the event easily attracts 150 participants each week and numerous area residents.

Roger Lagacy is one of the regular attendees.

Each Thursday the South River resident drives up with his beige-yellow 1930 Ford pick-up.

Lagacy custom built the pick-up.

He started with the cab that he bought six years ago; then he made some parts for the truck and bought other parts.

And he drove to wherever the parts he needed were available.

“I got the fenders in Kingston,” Lagacy said as an example.

His wife helped him with the build, and it took the couple three years to put the 1930 Ford together.

Asked why he takes part in Meet N Cruise and Lagacy says, “I do it because I like to live in the past a little”.

Larry Smith and his 1981 Camaro Z28 are also regulars at the weekly Thursday get togethers.

Smith acquired the Z28 about 20 years ago and is only its third owner.

It's a testament to how the previous owners treated the vehicle because Smith says except for the repaint and the exhaust system, every other part in the Camaro is original including the engine.

Smith says the repaint is a match for the Camaro's original colour which looks brown in the sunlight but is actually burnt gold.

As one would expect, Smith's Z28 has never seen a day of winter and has only 141,000 kilometres on it.

Sundridge resident Dan Rothwell built his 1966 Ford Cobra.

The process of acquiring the necessary parts took him five years.

The Cobra only has 2,500 miles.

“I don't drive it much,” he said.

Rothwell says what makes the Cobra unique is its experimental NASCAR engine.

“It makes for some serious horsepower and tops out at 535 horsepower,” he said.

When asked how fast the car has gone, without indicating who was driving or where, Rothwell said it was once clocked at 176 miles an hour.

Like Smith and Lagacy, Rothwell goes to the South River Meet N Cruise because he likes meeting people, and all three enjoy answering the public's questions about their vehicles.

The Meet N Cruise also has live music and the public can pick up food from nearby restaurants.

The Meet N Cruise also features a Classic of the Week award.

There are no admissions charges to take in the event.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Bay Nugget

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Kingston cruise companies fear losing thousands of passengers while awaiting bridge repair

    Cruise boat operators in Kingston, Ont., say they're already losing passengers and are poised to lose tens of thousands more if the federal government sticks to its timeline for fixing the LaSalle Causeway.Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) estimates the causeway — damaged at the end of March and closed to all traffic since — won't be fixed until July.Now more than a month since the unexpected closure, companies have described the department having a "lack of urgency" in finding a sol

  • Tesla's 'apocalypse-proof' Cybertruck thwarted by sand, snow, and regulator recalls

    Tesla's Cybertruck doesn't appear as "apocalypse-proof" as suggested, with the $60,000+ vehicle getting stuck in rough terrain and facing recalls.

  • Commercial jet maker Airbus is staying humble even as Boeing flounders. There's a reason for that

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In the latest round of their decades-long battle for dominance in commercial aircraft, Europe’s Airbus established a clear sales lead over Boeing even before the American company encountered more fallout from manufacturing problems and ongoing safety concerns. Airbus has outpaced Boeing for five straight years in plane orders and deliveries, and just reported a 28% quarterly increase in net profit. It was already winning market share by beating Boeing to develop a line

  • Man shot pregnant woman after Palmetto car crash in road rage, Manatee deputies say

    Manatee deputies say the man fired seven rounds into the vehicle, striking a woman pregnant with twins.

  • Hyundai, Ford among 257,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 257,495 vehicles. This includes Hyundai and Ford vehicles.

  • These 12 Compact Cars Have the Best Gas Mileage — and Can Save You $900 a Year

    As gas prices start to ramp up for the summer due to consumer demand and refinery maintenance, considering a smaller car might be the best option if you're looking for a new, affordable vehicle....

  • 5 Electric Car Prices That Tesla Can’t Beat

    When it comes to electric vehicles, there is one name that rules the game: Tesla. There is a reputation that comes with being one of the pioneers of the electric car trend, but there is also a price...

  • Nio on track to unveil its first mass-market car in May, executive says

    China's premium electric vehicle maker Nio is on track to unveil a new model under a mass-market brand by the end of this month and a second smaller EV to be sold in Europe next year for less than $30,000, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday. Nio has created the sub-brand Onvo to launch a new EV that Chief Executive William Li has said will take aim at the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV. "Nio is currently working on the launch of new car brands, that would be less premium, still obviously 100% electric, and more suited for the European market needs," Nicolas Vincelot, general manager for France, said during a France-China business forum in Paris.

  • It's a Much Nicer Subaru Forester for 2025

    If a tree falls in the forest, a Forester driver isn’t going to hear it.

  • 15 Largest Metro Networks in the World

    This article is going to discuss the 15 Largest Metro Networks in the World. If you wish to skip our analysis of transportation sector of the world and the metro rail infrastructure market, you can go directly to 5 Largest Metro Networks in The World. Growth of cities has been phenomenal in the recent times, […]

  • China's COMAC to expand Shanghai C919 plane factory as orders grow

    China's COMAC is expanding production facilities for its homegrown C919 jets in Shanghai, according to one of the project contractors, as the state-owned planemaker ramps up manufacturing to fulfill hundreds of new orders. China Aviation Planning and Design Institute (Group) Co. Ltd. (AVIC-CAPDI), a state-owned provider of aviation planning and construction services, said on its WeChat account at the end of April that the company had "recently won the bid for the second phase of the C919 large passenger aircraft batch production capacity construction project". AVIC-APC said the project was in Pudong, Shanghai, and had a total construction area of 330,000 square meters.

  • Cases of Coors spill on highway as truck overturns, CA cops say. ‘Don’t get any ideas’

    “Apparently the mountains aren’t turning blue, but the cans are.”

  • French carmakers target fourfold jump in EV sales by 2027

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's car industry will aim to ramp up electric car sales fourfold by 2027 under a strategy agreement to be signed with the government on Monday, just as the president of China embarks on a state visit in the country. French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal for the nation's carmakers to produce two million electric or hybrid vehicles by the end of the decade, even as they face tough competition from top producer China. Under a new medium-term planning agreement with the government, the industry is set to agree to an interim goal of 800,000 electric vehicle sales by 2027, up from 200,000 in 2022, according to a finance ministry briefing.

  • 10 Vandalized Dream Cars That Will Shake You

    Check out these heartbreaking photos of destroyed collector cars.

  • Fishing boat sinks at U.S. border near Victoria, hundreds of litres of diesel aboard

    HENRY ISLAND, WASH. — The United States Coast Guard says it's working to mitigate a pollution threat after a fishing boat sank just over the Canada-U. S. border not far from Victoria. The coast guard says in a social media statement that a man and his dog were rescued off Henry Island in the San Juan Islands after the 14-metre commercial fishing boat the Chief Joseph went down on Friday. It says the man and the dog made it to a life raft before the boat sank and both were rescued from Henry Isla

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Factbox-Chinese EV makers' plans to make cars in Europe

    Some Chinese carmakers are looking to set up manufacturing and assembly plants in Europe as they aim to ramp up sales in the region of lower costs cars to rival their European competitors amid slowing demand at home, the world's largest car market. European imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) have soared in recent years, raising concerns among domestic EV producers that could suffer significant losses by a wave of cheap Chinese electric vehicles, and politicians alike.

  • I-95 reopens in Connecticut after fiery crash closed it for days

    Politicians applaud resumption of traffic on I-95 after flaming crash and closure in Connecticut

  • Crash near Mass. highway causes wires to fall across road

    A portion of the Lowell Connector was shut down Monday afternoon after a crash that caused wires to fall.

  • Two police officers hurt in chainsaw chase incident

    A 27-year-old man was arrested after the disturbance on Glasgow Road, Paisley, on Monday afternoon.