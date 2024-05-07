South River Meet N Cruise back for another season

Another season of seeing cars and trucks of numerous varieties is about to arrive in the Village of South River.

South River Meet N Cruise resumes Thursday, May 16th in the parking lot of the former South River Brewing Co.

Janice Whitelock created the event with Roger Lagacy shortly after life began returning to normal for people following COVID-19.

“Coming out of COVID there was a disconnect,” Whitelock said. “During COVID-19 people couldn't socialize, and they needed to get together”.

Whitelock and Lagacy talked about what they could do, and that led to the formation of the weekly Meet N Cruise.

When the event was first held, it was in August 2022, resulting in a shortened season.

“So when we had it last year, 2023 was our first full season,” Whitelock said.

Whitelock says weather permitting, the Meet N Cruise takes place every Thursday from about 5 p.m. to dusk.

She adds it normally runs until the end of September but can extend into October if the weather is good.

Whitelock says it's common to see car owners from Barrie, Sudbury, Parry Sound, North Bay and Peterborough bring their vehicles to the Meet N Cruise.

She adds the event easily attracts 150 participants each week and numerous area residents.

Roger Lagacy is one of the regular attendees.

Each Thursday the South River resident drives up with his beige-yellow 1930 Ford pick-up.

Lagacy custom built the pick-up.

He started with the cab that he bought six years ago; then he made some parts for the truck and bought other parts.

And he drove to wherever the parts he needed were available.

“I got the fenders in Kingston,” Lagacy said as an example.

His wife helped him with the build, and it took the couple three years to put the 1930 Ford together.

Asked why he takes part in Meet N Cruise and Lagacy says, “I do it because I like to live in the past a little”.

Larry Smith and his 1981 Camaro Z28 are also regulars at the weekly Thursday get togethers.

Smith acquired the Z28 about 20 years ago and is only its third owner.

It's a testament to how the previous owners treated the vehicle because Smith says except for the repaint and the exhaust system, every other part in the Camaro is original including the engine.

Smith says the repaint is a match for the Camaro's original colour which looks brown in the sunlight but is actually burnt gold.

As one would expect, Smith's Z28 has never seen a day of winter and has only 141,000 kilometres on it.

Sundridge resident Dan Rothwell built his 1966 Ford Cobra.

The process of acquiring the necessary parts took him five years.

The Cobra only has 2,500 miles.

“I don't drive it much,” he said.

Rothwell says what makes the Cobra unique is its experimental NASCAR engine.

“It makes for some serious horsepower and tops out at 535 horsepower,” he said.

When asked how fast the car has gone, without indicating who was driving or where, Rothwell said it was once clocked at 176 miles an hour.

Like Smith and Lagacy, Rothwell goes to the South River Meet N Cruise because he likes meeting people, and all three enjoy answering the public's questions about their vehicles.

The Meet N Cruise also has live music and the public can pick up food from nearby restaurants.

The Meet N Cruise also features a Classic of the Week award.

There are no admissions charges to take in the event.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Bay Nugget