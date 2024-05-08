South by Southwest festival that featured Dua Lipa and Duchess of Sussex coming to London

The South by Southwest festival is coming east – arriving in Shoreditch next year for the first ever London version of the international event.

It will set up home in and around Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery for a week and bring the approach of the US festival, merging music, films and technology, to the capital.

First launched in 1987, it has become a huge annual event attracting speakers from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to the Duchess of Sussex, Mark Zuckerberg and Steven Spielberg.

It has also stayed true to its musical roots helping launch the careers of acts from Billie Eilish to Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

South by Southwest festival helped launch the career of Dua Lipa (Invision)

Held over a week in June, the London version will take over dozens of venues in Shoreditch for what its Managing Director Randel Bryan described as a festival for “curious minds” that is planned to become an annual event.

He said: “As a life-long fan of SXSW I truly believe that it’s more than an event - it’s a movement, a platform where the world’s greatest minds, musicians and motivators come to share their passion and their vision of the future.

"SXSW London will build on Austin's incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world.

"SXSW London will also provide a platform for the next generation of creative talent and we will be working hard to ensure that opportunities for learning, employment and community uplift are at the heart of everything we do."

The programme is still being drawn up but organisers have promised “challenging keynotes, music showcases, and innovations in tech, gaming and screen” as well as exhibitions and immersive experiences bringing “boundary pushing visual arts, design and fashion” to the capital.

More details about the programme will be announced this year and you can register your interest and find out more at sxswlondon.com.