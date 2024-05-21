South West Water: Surge in profits for parent company of utility responsible for fixing contaminated supply in Devon

Reuters
Crude oil tanker Dubai Angel on Monday moored at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver, preparing to load the first cargo of crude oil from the recently expanded Trans Mountain pipeline (TMX), ship tracking data showed. Chartered by Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy, the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel was expected to load about 550,000 barrels of Access Western Blend (AWB) for delivery to China, ship tracking data on Kpler showed. The expanded Trans Mountain pipeline (TMX), which will ship an additional 590,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Canada's Pacific coast from Alberta, began commercial operations this month after years of regulatory delays and construction setbacks.