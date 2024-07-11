Speakers, tours, and art show highlight first BlueAct Ocean Conservation Day

The inaugural BlueAct Ocean Conservation Day is coming to the Gibsons this weekend, a chance for residents to hear about the marine conservation work along the Sunshine Coast.

Admission is by donation and the day will feature many events at the Gibsons Public Market and Nicholas Sonntag TidePools Aquarium, including speakers, movie screenings, walking tours, art shows and more on July 14.

The day aims to bring together local ocean conservation partners to share their stories with the public and each other, providing education, and engagement, as well as creating new connections for those passionate about environmental conservation.

Nancy Cottingham Powell, executive director of BlueAct Marine Society (formerly Gibsons Marine Education Centre Society), said BlueAct has worked closely with the Town of Gibsons, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and Ocean Legacy Foundation.

Since she stepped into her role as executive director last fall, Cottingham Powell said a lot of great work has been going on that hasn’t been visible to the public.

The organization is always striving for ways to share their story and make connections, and Cottingham Powell said many people ask her how they can get involved, as highlighted how critical volunteerism is for organizations like this to succeed.

“There are so many people that are passionate about wanting to look after our oceans because they understand that there are some major tipping points that could be happening if we don't take better care,” Cottingham Powell said, using potentially losing the local killer whales known as J-pod as an example.

Alejandro Frid will be the keynote speaker for the day. Frid is an ecologist and author working at the interface of conservation, who will be sharing his experience with the Great Bear Marine Protected Area network.

Candace Campo of Talaysay Tours will lead the ‘Spoken Treasures in the Salish Sea’ walk around the Gibsons foreshore.

There will also be an ARTivist talk by local ceramic artist Clare Wilkening and a lesson on creating pinch pots.

Ocean Legacy Foundation and its clean ocean crew will talk about their shoreline cleanups.

More information, including the full list of events, is available on the BlueAct Marine Society website.

Cottingham Powell said even though many of the groups involved are busy this time of year with their field studies, many dedicated, knowledgeable researchers are eager to come and share their stories.

“We want our kids to have that same opportunity to explore and understand our oceans so that they can understand what's important, and they can help take care of it when they grow up,” Cottingham Powell said.

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter