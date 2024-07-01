Speed cameras, THC and more: These new laws take effect Monday in Iowa
More than 180 laws were passed in the last legislative session. Many of them took effect on Monday, July 1.
More than 180 laws were passed in the last legislative session. Many of them took effect on Monday, July 1.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court opened the door Monday to new, broad challenges to regulations long after they take effect, the third blow in a week to federal agencies.
Here are new Washington state laws that take effect July 1.
Harris is seen by many as a natural potential successor to Biden. But an array of Democrats believe her middling approval ratings are a liability.
More than two years after a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 children and 2 teachers dead, a grand jury indicted on Thursday two former Uvalde school police officers in the botched law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting.
Cuba`s government said late on Sunday it would double down on price controls and continue to fight tax evasion in an increasingly desperate bid to tamp down on a ballooning fiscal deficit and spiraling inflation that have devastated its economy. The measures will bring the 2024 budget and goals in line with what the government refers to as a "war-time economy," according to a state-run media summary of a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the country`s top executive body. "All of us are here to save the (Cuban) Revolution and save socialism," Diaz-Canel said in the meeting.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fate is hanging by a thread following a devastating byelection loss for the Liberals in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's. Amidst growing discontent within the Liberal caucus, Trudeau has refused to address the upsetting defeat for five consecutive days, fuelling speculation and outrage. While the PM remains tight-lipped in public, rumours are swirling about a covert phone campaign orchestrated by the prime minister's office to quell the political uproar. Mercedes Stephenson reports on how the prime minister's office is working overtime to lower the political heat.
Spacesuit Setback Earlier this week, NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson discovered to her horror that water was squirting from her spacesuit 31 minutes into her and fellow astronaut Mike Barratt's spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. Unsurprisingly, the space agency was forced to cut their journey short, with crews on board the orbital outpost investigating […]
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's state news agency said in a one-line dispatch on Sunday there was "important news" but did not provide details. Leader Kim Jong Un is presiding over a key meeting of the ruling party to review the performance of the party in the first half of the year. In a separate report on Sunday morning following the "important news" dispatch, KCNA news agency said that Kim made a speech on the focus of the second half of the year during the party's gathering and addressed "deviations" hampering stable economic development.
OTTAWA — A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money. The federal New Democrats said Manitoba MP Niki Ashton Reimbursed the House of Commons administration for $2,900, part of the more than $17,000 in costs she incurred during a Christmas Day trip to Quebec City followed by a visit to Montreal. Public expenses show Ashton, her husband and two children flew
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed California's budget to close an estimated $46.8 billion deficit through $16 billion in spending cuts and temporarily raising taxes on some businesses.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's final day of the term will be Monday, when it issues a critical decision on whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
PARIS (AP) — French voters are being called to the polls on Sunday for an exceptional moment in their political history: the first round of snap parliamentary elections that could see the country’s first far-right government since the World War II Nazi occupation — or no majority emerging at all.
The court found that Trump is entitled to presumptive immunity from prosecution for presidential acts.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Donald Trump’s sweeping claim of “absolute” immunity from criminal prosecution in his federal election subversion case, but granted former presidents are entitled to some protections for official acts. The 6-3 opinion was delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts.
The Supreme Court on Monday kept a hold on efforts in Texas and Florida to limit how Facebook, TikTok, X, YouTube and other social media platforms regulate content posted by their users. The justices returned the cases to lower courts in challenges from trade associations for the companies. While the details vary, both laws aimed to address conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right.
The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to discard the 40-year-old precedent established by Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council is a truly harsh blow against environmental protection and climate justice.
In Canada, the unexpected loss of a Liberal Party stronghold in a Toronto byelection last week has raised calls by party members for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to leave office. In the United States, President Joe Biden gave a spectacularly poor performance in the June 27 televised debate with Republican challenger Donald Trump that has Democrats questioning their leader’s ability to secure victory in this November’s election. The result is a unique moment in North America as the Canadian prime minister and the American president reflect on whether they should step aside for the betterment of their parties and their countries.
The US was wrong in thinking it won the Cold War, and is now "just one step away from losing it completely," Dmitry Medvedev said.
Axios national political correspondent Alex Thompson reports on how some aides and staff inside the Biden White House are reacting to President Joe Biden’s performance at the CNN Presidential Debate.
President Joe Biden's aides defended his poor debate performance, telling Axios he's more likely to make verbal mistakes and become tired after 4 p.m.