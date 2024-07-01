Speed cameras, THC and more: These new laws take effect Monday in Iowa

Reuters

Cuba`s government said late on Sunday it would double down on price controls and continue to fight tax evasion in an increasingly desperate bid to tamp down on a ballooning fiscal deficit and spiraling inflation that have devastated its economy. The measures will bring the 2024 budget and goals in line with what the government refers to as a "war-time economy," according to a state-run media summary of a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the country`s top executive body. "All of us are here to save the (Cuban) Revolution and save socialism," Diaz-Canel said in the meeting.