Spider-Man star predicts new Tobey Maguire movie

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man 3's Thomas Haden Church believes another Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi team-up is on the horizon.

Known for portraying Spider-Man 3's escaped prisoner Flint Marko, who transforms into the supervillain Sandman after falling into an experimental particle accelerator, Church offered his thoughts on the future of Maguire's Spidey during a ComicBook interview.

"There's been some rumours that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow. You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film," he said.

Marvel Studios

Related: Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire recalls "really beautiful" meeting with Tom Holland

"But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey... They had an option for me to do Spider-Man 4 when there was going to be a Spider-Man 4. They had an option on me to come back.

"So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old," Church pointed out.



Following the disappointing fan reaction to Spider-Man 3 back in 2007, a fourth blockbuster was pulled from Columbia Pictures' plans, while Church reprised the role of Sandman in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Columbia Pictures





Related: How to watch Spider-Man movies in order

Meanwhile, director Raimi previously admitted he still thinks about Spider-Man 4 "all the time".

"It's hard not to, because each summer another Spider-Man film comes out!" he told Yahoo. "So when you have an unborn one, you can't help but think what might have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look into the past."

Storyboard artist Jeffrey Henderson once claimed the unmade fourth film would have seen Spider-Man battling both Mysterio and The Vulture.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to buy now on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers.

You Might Also Like