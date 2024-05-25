Spitfire crashes during Battle of Britain event

A Spitfire has crashed in a field during a Battle of Britain event at Coningsby.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident, Lincolnshire Police said.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Emergency services are in attendance following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field just before 1.20pm.

“It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.

“Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.”

