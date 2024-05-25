Spitfire crashes during Battle of Britain event

Daniel Hardaker
Breaking
Breaking

A Spitfire has crashed in a field during a Battle of Britain event at Coningsby.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident, Lincolnshire Police said.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Emergency services are in attendance following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field just before 1.20pm.

“It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.

“Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.”

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who

  • Donald Trump Tells Bronx Rally Of His Heroic Wardrobe Struggles

    "I'll explain it to you someday," the former president said.

  • Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li found guilty of murder, attempted murder after 2021 botched ambush in Stoney Creek

    A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner, Jordyn Romano, in 2021. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano's friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug. "Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out. Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents st

  • Three missionaries, including American couple, killed by gang in Haiti

    Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.

  • Footage Shows Scottie Scheffler’s Car Merely Crawling Through Crash Scene

    Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-

  • Priest Bites Woman After Refusing Her Communion at Mass: Reports

    “I bit her. I am not denying that. I was defending myself and the sacrament," the priest could be seen telling police in body-cam footage

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

  • Passenger assaulted flight attendant who helped nurse try to give him Narcan, feds say

    The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.

  • Man convicted of murder in death of Washington state police officer shot by deputy

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man was found guilty of murder Friday for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff's deputy. A Clark County jury convicted Julio Segura of Yakima on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police, all in connection with the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was acquitted of other charges inclu

  • Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs, company says

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.

  • Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler disciplined for not having bodycam activated

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for not having his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer's vehicle — an interaction that allegedly resulted in the officer being dragged to the ground, authorities said Thursday.

  • No jail time for man who assaulted teenager outside Mary Brown's

    A judge has given John Canning a suspended sentence with a year's probation for assault following an altercation with three young women outside a Mary's Diner restaurant in St. John's in 2022. (Peter Cowan/CBC)A St. John's man who pleaded guilty to slapping a teenage girl outside a fast food restaurant will not serve jail time.John Canning was charged with assault after getting into a fight with three Mary Brown's workers outside the Mary's Diner restaurant on Torbay Road in May 2022.He pleaded

  • What we know about the young missionaries and religious leader killed in Haiti

    The local director of a mission group in Haiti and a missionary couple from the U.S. were attacked and fatally shot by gang members after leaving a youth group activity at a church, a family member told The Associated Press. Davy Lloyd's parents, David and Alicia Lloyd of Oklahoma, started the organization in 2000 with the aim of focusing on the children of Haiti.

  • White Man Allegedly Sicced His Pit Bull on Black Security Guard After Hurling Racial Slur

    The victim sustained severe injuries to his chest and right hand

  • American Airlines retreats after blaming a 9-year-old for not seeing a hidden camera in a lavatory

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines has distanced itself from a court filing in which the carrier said a 9-year-old girl should have noticed there was a camera taped to the seat of an airplane lavatory. A former flight attendant is accused of luring girls to use the lavatory after taping his iPhone to the toilet seat. The 9-year-old's family flew from Texas to California on American last year and sued the airline after the FBI told them that videos of the girl were found on the flight att

  • This quiet British island was once the site of Nazi atrocities. A new inquiry reveals its truths

    Alderney, a quiet British island in the English Channel known for its outstanding natural beauty, was once the site of the only Nazi camps on British soil – and a hell on Earth for its thousands of inmates.

  • Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?

    It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.

  • Ottawa police charge 74-year-old woman after woman's hijab removed at Israel protest

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa police hate-crime unit has charged an unnamed older woman with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief after a woman's hijab was pulled off at a recent protest.

  • Man dies days after being hit with object in Scarborough homicide

    Toronto police have identified a man who died in hospital three days after he was hit by an object in a Scarborough home, and are calling the case a homicide. In a news release on Friday, police said the victim is Mohamed Alladin, 57, of Toronto. Police have released an image of Alladin, who died on Sunday. He is Toronto's 31st homicide victim of the year.A 65-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder. Initially, he was charged with aggravated assa

  • Passenger involved in fatal 401 crash faces robbery charges

    The passenger who was riding in a cargo van involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto last month has been charged in connection with a robbery linked to the incident, according to court documents. Newly-obtained Oshawa court records show Manpreet Gill is facing 12 criminal charges stemming from the day of the crash, including one count of allegedly robbing an LCBO. He has not been charged in relation to the collision, which killed four people, including an infant, and c