Sporting Kansas City looks to end losing streak in matchup with Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City (2-8-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-3-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Minnesota United FC -128, Sporting Kansas City +298, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City aims to stop a six-game losing streak with a victory over Minnesota United.

United is 4-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. United has a 5-1 record in matches decided by one goal.

Sporting KC is 1-7-4 in conference play. Sporting KC has a 0-4-2 record in games it scores only one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored six goals with two assists for United. Sang-bin Jeong has three goals over the last 10 games.

Erik Thommy has four goals and three assists for Sporting KC. Alan Pulido has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 1-7-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Hugo Bachrach (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured).

Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press