Sporting Kansas City takes on the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference play

Houston Dynamo (4-4-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-4-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sporting Kansas City +109, Houston +251, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference play.

Sporting KC is 1-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Erik Thommy leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four. Sporting KC has scored 18 goals.

The Dynamo are 4-2-2 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo rank second in the Western Conference giving up 10 goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thommy has four goals and two assists for Sporting KC. William Agada has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Ibrahim Aliyu has scored three goals and added one assist for the Dynamo. Artur has one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 2-4-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Stephen Afrifa (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Sebastian Ferreira (injured), Franco Escobar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

