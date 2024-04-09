St. Hubert Plaza is one of 11 pedestrian streets coming your way this summer

A stretch of Mount Royal Avenue, pictured here on Sept. 23, 2020, is one of the 11 streets in Montreal that will once again be turned into a pedestrian-only zone this summer. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press - image credit)

It's that time of the year again: over nine kilometres of road from 11 different Montreal streets are getting a pedestrian-only makeover this summer.

One spot in particular, Saint-Hubert Plaza, is getting special attention. It will be pedestrianized from July 4 to Aug. 25, between Bellechase and Jean-Talon Streets. This is the first time the street will be made pedestrian-only for the summer.

The city of Montreal says that it received the support of the majority of the merchants to go ahead with summer pedestrianization projects, making 2,100 businesses accessible on foot.

With support from the Quebec government, the city of Montreal says it has invested $12 million over a three year period in the project.

Here is a full list of other street segments that will also be car-free zones: