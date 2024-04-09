St. Hubert Plaza is one of 11 pedestrian streets coming your way this summer
It's that time of the year again: over nine kilometres of road from 11 different Montreal streets are getting a pedestrian-only makeover this summer.
One spot in particular, Saint-Hubert Plaza, is getting special attention. It will be pedestrianized from July 4 to Aug. 25, between Bellechase and Jean-Talon Streets. This is the first time the street will be made pedestrian-only for the summer.
The city of Montreal says that it received the support of the majority of the merchants to go ahead with summer pedestrianization projects, making 2,100 businesses accessible on foot.
With support from the Quebec government, the city of Montreal says it has invested $12 million over a three year period in the project.
Here is a full list of other street segments that will also be car-free zones:
In the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough, the Jean-Talon Market will be pedestrian-only from June 6 to Oct. 13 between Place du Marché-du-Nord, Casgrain and Henri-Julien Avenues.
In the Plateau Mont-Royal borough. Mont-Royal Avenue will be pedestrian-only from May 28 to Sept. 5 between Saint-Denis and De Lorimier Streets, and from May 28 to Oct. 18 between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and De Lorimier Street.
Elsewhere in the borough, Duluth Avenue East will be car-free from June 20 to Oct. 14 between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and St.Hubert Street.
In the Verdun borough, Wellington Street will be pedestrian-only from June 3 to Sept. 8 between Sixth Avenue and Régina Street.
In the Ville-Marie borough, Saint-Catherine Street East will be pedestrian-only from May 17 to Oct. 17 between Saint-Hubert and Papineau Streets.
Elsewhere in the borough, Saint-Catherine Street West will be car-free from May 1 to Oct. 31 between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and De Bleury Street.
Saint-Denis will be car-free from June 18 to Sept. 17 between Sherbrooke Street, De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Emery Street.
In the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, Ontario Street East will be pedestrian-only from June 17 to Sept. 10 between Pie-IX Boulevard and Darling Street.
In the borough of Outremont, Bernard Avenue will be pedestrian-only from May 20 to Sept. 30 between Outremont and Bloomfield Avenues.
Last but not least, De Castelnau Street in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough will be pedestrian-only from May 15 to Oct. 15 between Saint-Denis Street and De Gaspé Avenue.