St. John's house fire leaves 1 dead, sparks police probe

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a fatal fire that took place over the weekend in the east end of St. John's. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

A fire in the east end of St. John's on Saturday has resulted in a woman's death and sparked a police investigation.

In a statement sent out Tuesday evening, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said its officers responded to a residential fire around 4:30 p.m. NT on Newfoundland Drive, around Middleton Street, on Feb. 10.

Members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department found a woman inside the home. She was brought to a hospital for what the statement described as serious injuries. However, she died on Tuesday, police said.

The statement did not name the woman.

The RNC and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working together to determine the cause of death, police said, and investigators are looking for video taken in the area on the day of the fire.

