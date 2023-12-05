St. Stephen declares state of emergency over homelessness

The municipal district of St. Stephen is now under a state of emergency. The district's mayor says there are between 70 and 100 people experiencing homelessness. (CBC - image credit)

St. Stephen has declared a state of local emergency over community homelessness, just days after a death in a public space, which came to light in an emergency council meeting Monday night.

The district's declaration cites a failure and "lack of response" by the New Brunswick government for the homelessness crisis.

The province has failed to provide adequate resources to house, support and care for its citizens in St. Stephen, the declaration says.

"The Municipal District of St. Stephen has neither the jurisdictional authority nor the financial resources to appropriately address the consequences of the Government of New Brunswick's failure," the declaration says.

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern said the advisory makes him appreciate having clean water.

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern declared a state of emergency for the municipal district on Monday night. The vote was unanimous. (Submitted by Allan MacEachern)

The declaration said that on Dec. 1 of this year, emergency services in the region responded to the death of a resident in a public space, which it says is "a situation which will only become more likely as winter weather conditions worsen."

Mayor Allan MacEachern said the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure has previously rejected a community-based proposal to address the situation.

CBC News requested comment from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Department of Social Development, but did not get a response before publication.

CBC News called New Brunswick RCMP and requested to speak to the St. Stephen detachment about the death, but did not receive a response before publication.

MacEachern told Information Morning Saint John on Tuesday that after a meeting last Wednesday, staff started looking into whether this would qualify as a state of emergency under provincial regulations.

He said there are about 70 to 100 people experiencing homelessness in St. Stephen, and while there is a temporary warming shelter in the park with a heater, MacEachern said around 30 people are rotating in and out of the 10x10 shelter to try and keep warm.

Story continues

The motion at Monday night's meeting passed unanimously by council.

MacEachern said around 30 people rotate in and out of a 10x10 temporary shelter in the park to try and keep warm.

MacEachern says around 30 people rotate in and out of a 10x10 temporary shelter in the park to try and keep warm. (Holly Johnson/Facebook)

After the vote, MacEachern said it was a decision that was not taken lightly.

"We're doing the right thing. They're human beings and we've gotta take care of them," he said at the meeting.

Holly Johnson, a resident of St. Stephen, said she got around a two minute heads up about what was going to happen at council and immediately went to watch the livestream.

"My jaw just dropped," she said.

Holly Johnson, a resident of St. Stephen, said she's proud of the municipal council for declaring the state of emergency.

Holly Johnson, a resident of St. Stephen, says she's proud of the municipal council for declaring the state of emergency. (Submitted by Holly Johnson)

"They really did catch us by surprise by calling for this, but we're just so incredibly proud of them and just blown away by what this means."

Johnson has spearheaded efforts in the past to get a senior who was sleeping in an alley into an apartment and to establish a food bank in St. Andrews.

She said while she wants to know more about what this decision will mean for provincial action, as a community, "it makes us feel that we actually truly do care about these people that are living rough in the community."

The declaration from council called on several ministers in different provincial departments, ordering immediate help including funding, resources, immediate housing, transportation options and special attention on the senior citizens currently experiencing homelessness.

MacEachern said action could include making a spot in the community a safe, warm place for people experiencing homelessness, or transporting individuals to somewhere with more resources.

CBC News also contacted the cities of Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John to ask if those cities considered similar measures, and for a number of individuals experiencing homelessness or sleeping rough, but did not immediately receive a response.

MacEachern said recognizing a state of emergency in St. Stephen doesn't take away from other regions where it may be a similar situation.

"I'm not denying that it's an emergency in Saint John or Moncton either. It's just someone had to step up. And I guess, I guess we're it," said MacEachern.

"Maybe we'll start something, I don't know. But I got a job to look after our community, and then we'll see where it goes from here."