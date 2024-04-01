Star Wars' Ewan McGregor addresses Obi-Wan Kenobi future

Disney+

Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor has addressed his future as Obi-Wan Kenobi, hinting that he could reprise his role once more.

The star first played the iconic Jedi master in The Phantom Menace, with the character returning for sequels Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

After making voice cameos in both The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, McGregor made his long awaited on-screen return as the character in the eponymous spin-off series, which premiered on Disney+ in 2022.

Despite being billed as a six-part limited series, there have been rumours that McGregor could return to the franchise in some form, though the actor stressed that it probably wouldn’t happen in the near future.

“The truth is I've talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that and I'm not lying about this now,” he told LADbible. “I don't know. There's been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, ‘Let's do another one’.

“Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it's out and people like it, which I'm very, very pleased about. I love doing it. I hope we get a chance to do another one and I'm sure we will.

“I'm pretty sure, you know, I've got a few years yet before I'm the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope, so there's time to tell more stories in there.”

Whilst it might be a while before McGregor is seen as the Jedi Master once more, fans can see the actor take on the genre of historical drama as he stars in A Gentleman in Moscow, an eight-part series from Paramount+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi streams on Disney+.

