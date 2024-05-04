Star Wars fans welcome 'May the Fourth' with 9 movie marathon
Legacy Place Showcase Cinemas in Dedham is hosting New England's only Star Wars movie marathon, attracting 200 fans for a nostalgic viewing experience.
Legacy Place Showcase Cinemas in Dedham is hosting New England's only Star Wars movie marathon, attracting 200 fans for a nostalgic viewing experience.
In a candid interview, the singer and activist opens up about healing from an abusive childhood and painful divorce through motherhood and mental health advocacy
After being snapped being escorted to emergency services topless, wrapped in a blanket and with cuts on her knees amid reports she was involved in a bust-up, Britney Spears has sparked fears for her mental health.
Roger Moore's son Geoffrey is following in his father footsteps as he takes on the role of a secret agent in the upcoming spy film Knightfall
Numerous rumors about the British monarch spread following his cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024.
"It used to be for the masses — but now is totally out of reach for most people."
‘You could have been Ryan Reynolds,' joked Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show Wednesday, May 1
CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach stresses the need to keep the schedule "fresh" The post CBS Bosses Explain ‘NCIS:Hawai’i’ and ‘CSI: Vegas’ Cancellations appeared first on TheWrap.
"Unfrosted," Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts movie that is his directional debut, has a rotten tomato score of 25% and overwhelmingly negative reviews.
Netflix has released a first trailer for upcoming thriller series Eric, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Gaby Hoffmann.
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
Robert Downey Jr. said Chris Hemsworth has "the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers," after the Thor actor said he became a "parody."
"Rest in peace, I love him. He was just neurotic," Leguizamo said of Swayze, who died in 2009
"It's really, really hard to be married to four guys," Sambora said in footage he posted that was filmed for Hulu's Bon Jovi docuseries, 'Thank You, Goodnight'
The singer welcomed her fourth child, a son, with husband Eric Decker on Feb. 9
"If my genetics are at least half that good, I'm solid," said Willis of her mother's "bangin'" body
Basinger's daughter Ireland Baldwin captured the cute moment between her mom and baby girl, who turns 1 in May, on her Instagram
The actor sat down for a rare intimate interview, conducted inside his home, for the North American release of his French film, in which he plays King Louis XV
"I was totally anxious about the entire situation," Justice recalled, before clarifying that the director and her costar put her at ease
Haines walked out to the Hot Topics table wearing a leather skirt with high slits on both sides.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews was back on the Scotiabank Arena ice Thursday morning. That wasn't the case when his Maple Leafs once again faced elimination roughly 10 hours later. Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced following Toronto's 11 a.m. skate — in which Matthews didn't partake — the star sniper would be unavailable for Game 6 with Toronto down 3-2 in its first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. The 26-year-old was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn't suit up in Tuesday's