All the Stars Attending the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Hosted by Colin Jost

The star-studded dinner is a celebration of the First Amendment at its core, but media outlets always manage to sneak a few A-list celebrities onto the guest list

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty President Joe Biden delivers a roast during the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner

We've reached the weekend of the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner — the most star-studded event in political journalism — when celebrities, government officials and the president of the United States join White House reporters in celebrating the First Amendment right to a free press.

While the prestigious dinner (and the glamorous parties sandwiching it) is intended to bring journalists together, they have also become a hotbed for celebrity sightings, as media outlets bring along A-list talent in an unspoken competition of who knows who.

Related: Celebs at 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner Can't Name a Single White House Correspondent

For the 2024 WHCD on Saturday, April 27, SNL's Colin Jost was tapped to deliver the roast of President Joe Biden — and he'll have plenty of entertainment peers in the room to watch. Aside from the president, vice president, first lady, second gentleman and all your favorite news anchors, here are the biggest stars attending this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Molly Ringwald

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Molly Ringwald appears on 'The Tonight Show' on Jan. 25, 2024

Pretty in Pink actress Molly Ringwald will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner as one of ABC News' guests of honor. Ringwald, 56, recently starred as Joanne Carson in FX series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which is now streaming on Hulu.

ABC News, FX and Hulu are all owned by Disney, likely explaining why the news network signed her up.

Related: Molly Ringwald Says Daughter Mathilda Was Conceived in Studio 54 Dressing Room During Run of Cabaret: 'Iconic'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

David Fisher/Shutterstock Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the Oscars on March 10, 2024, where she was awarded best supporting actress

Newly minted Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph will join in the weekend festivities as another of ABC News' A-list guests. Fresh off a successful award season for her supporting role in The Holdovers, Randolph, 37, is one of the most exciting names in Hollywood right now.

As Hulu's Only Murders in the Building teases its upcoming fourth season, in which Randolph may reprise her role as Detective Dee Williams, ABC is no doubt excited to bring her along.

Jon Hamm

Theo Wargo/Getty Jon Hamm attends a screening at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City

Jon Hamm will be CBS News' star celebrity guest during this year's WHCD events, likely in connection to his work with the network's parent company, Paramount. The 53-year-old Mad Men alum joined the cast of two upcoming Paramount projects: Landman, a drama series about big oil in Texas, and Transformers One, an animated film that will exist within the Transformers world.

He is reportedly arriving with his wife, actress Anna Osceola.

Keri Russell

Courtesy of Netflix Keri Russell as Ambassador Kate Wyler in 'The Diplomat'

Keri Russell, 48, recently handed fans of The Americans a new favorite show with Netflix's The Diplomat, in which she stars as a rugged foreign service officer thrown into the more polished role of U.S. ambassador to the U.K.

Now, she'll get a chance to live like her on-screen character, attending the WHCD as an esteemed guest of Deadline.

Related: Keri Russell and 'The Diplomat' Cast Meet Their Characters' Real-Life Counterparts at U.K. Party (Exclusive)

Rosario Dawson

Araya Doheny/Getty Rosario Dawson attends a documentary screening in Los Angeles on March 3, 2023

Rent actress Rosario Dawson, who is very active in politics and even dated New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker for two years, will appear at the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the second year in a row as a guest of ABC News.

Dawson, 44, plays the titular character in Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, and recently starred in the 2023 film Haunted Mansion, solidifying her ties to the Disney family.

Related: 'Haunted Mansion' Star Rosario Dawson Believes in the Supernatural: 'There's a Lot That We Don't See' (Exclusive)

Rachel Brosnahan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Rachel Brosnahan at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24, 2024

Rachel Brosnahan of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame will join CNN's entourage on Saturday, April 27, as she prepares to enter the DC Comics Universe with her starring role as journalist Lois Lane in the 2025 Superman reboot. DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures — which are producing and distributing the film, respectively — are both owned by CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Political thriller fiends may also remember Brosnahan, 33, for her recurring role in House of Cards as former sex worker Rachel Posner, a love interest of White House chief of staff Doug Stamper.

Related: Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video from Superman Set: 'A Supervillain, a Journalist and an Alien Walk Into a Bar'

Naomi Biden

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Naomi Biden at the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show in New York

First granddaughter Naomi Biden — the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden — had a memorable moment in the national spotlight during her 2022 White House wedding, and is no stranger to the White House Correspondents' Weekend events. She will be a guest of ABC News this year.

Biden, 30, has obvious ties to politics, but she also married a political junkie. Her husband, Peter Neal, interned at the White House during the Obama administration, and contributed to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Both Biden and Neal are now Ivy League law school graduates.

Caitlyn Jenner

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky Caitlyn Jenner attends a documentary release event on Oct. 4, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner, 74, will again join Fox News at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The former Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star waded into conservative politics during California's 2021 gubernatorial recall election, landing in 13th place.

Months after her bid for governor, Jenner was hired as an on-air contributor for Fox News.

Related: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Death on Social Media: 'Good Riddance'

Quavo

Shannon Finney/Getty Images for The Rocket Foundation Quavo attends a panel in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 20, 2023

Quavo, 33, will attend the dinner as a guest of ABC News. The rapper rose to stardom as one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, which also featured his nephew, Takeoff. In 2022, Takeoff was shot and killed while attending a private party in Houston with Quavo.

Related: Quavo Opens Up About Takeoff's Death: 'Sometimes I Cry Myself to Sleep'

Now building a solo rap career, Quavo has also turned to activism. In 2023, he met with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress to advocate on behalf of "millions of families" who have been effected by gun violence, and in March, his foundation launched an initiative that will grant $100,000 to organizations that are working to minimize violence in his local Atlanta community.



Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson

Gisela Schober/Getty Scarlett Johansson with husband Colin Jost at the 2023 Cannes film festival

You can't have a White House Correspondents' Dinner without a host, and this year, emcee Colin Jost is expected to arrive with his wife, Scarlett Johansson, for moral support before taking the stage.

Other WHCD Guests — Including More Celebrities, Politicians and Government Staffers

NBC News

Jeff Zients, White House chief of staff

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of homeland security

Janet Yellen, secretary of the treasury

Bill Burns, CIA director

Ben LaBolt, White House communications director

Lisa Monaco, U.S. deputy attorney general

ABC News

Andrew McCarthy, actor and member of the "Brat Pack"

Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senate majority leader

Wes Moore, Democratic governor of Maryland

Chris Sununu, Republican governor of New Hampshire

Amy Klobuchar, Democratic senator for Minnesota

Pramila Jayapal, Democratic congresswoman for WA-O7

John Kirby, White House national security communications adviser

Jen O'Malley Dillon, chair of Biden's 2024 reelection campaign

Reince Priebus, ABC contributor and Trump's former White House chief of staff

CBS News

Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery actress and The Walking Dead alum

Wilson Cruz, Star Trek: Discovery actor and My So-Called Life alum

Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce

Steve Ricchetti, counselor to President Biden

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden 2024 campaign manager

Mike Turner, Republican congressman for OH-10

Ken Buck, recently retired Republican congressman for CO-04

CNN

Antony Blinken, secretary of state

Evan Ryan, White House cabinet secretary

Mike Donilon, senior Biden 2024 campaign aide

J.B. Pritzker, Democratic governor of Illinois

Chris LaCivita, Trump 2024 strategist

Darrell Issa, Republican congressman for CA-48

Fox News

Mark Warner, Democratic senator for Virginia

Mike McCaul, Republican congressman for TX-10

Herbie Ziskend, White House deputy communications director

Christine Wormuth, secretary of the Army

Tim Kennedy, former Green Beret sniper and UFC fighter

Paul Abbate, deputy FBI director

Eric Van Nostrand, assistant secretary for economic policy for the treasury

Deadline

Rufus Sewell, actor and co-star of The Diplomat

Debora Cahn, writer and producer for The West Wing, Homeland and The Diplomat

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jermaine Dupri, Atlanta-raised rapper

Dallas Austin, Georgia-born songwriter and record producer

Bloomberg

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser

Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget

Miguel Cardona, secretary of education

Liza Acevedo, second gentleman's communications director

Michael Kikukawa, assistant White House press secretary

NewsNation

John Fetterman, Democratic senator for Pennsylvania

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, former second lady of Pennsylvania

Sonja Thrasher, White House press assistant

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.