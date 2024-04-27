All the Stars Attending the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Hosted by Colin Jost
The star-studded dinner is a celebration of the First Amendment at its core, but media outlets always manage to sneak a few A-list celebrities onto the guest list
We've reached the weekend of the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner — the most star-studded event in political journalism — when celebrities, government officials and the president of the United States join White House reporters in celebrating the First Amendment right to a free press.
While the prestigious dinner (and the glamorous parties sandwiching it) is intended to bring journalists together, they have also become a hotbed for celebrity sightings, as media outlets bring along A-list talent in an unspoken competition of who knows who.
For the 2024 WHCD on Saturday, April 27, SNL's Colin Jost was tapped to deliver the roast of President Joe Biden — and he'll have plenty of entertainment peers in the room to watch. Aside from the president, vice president, first lady, second gentleman and all your favorite news anchors, here are the biggest stars attending this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Molly Ringwald
Pretty in Pink actress Molly Ringwald will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner as one of ABC News' guests of honor. Ringwald, 56, recently starred as Joanne Carson in FX series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which is now streaming on Hulu.
ABC News, FX and Hulu are all owned by Disney, likely explaining why the news network signed her up.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Newly minted Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph will join in the weekend festivities as another of ABC News' A-list guests. Fresh off a successful award season for her supporting role in The Holdovers, Randolph, 37, is one of the most exciting names in Hollywood right now.
As Hulu's Only Murders in the Building teases its upcoming fourth season, in which Randolph may reprise her role as Detective Dee Williams, ABC is no doubt excited to bring her along.
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm will be CBS News' star celebrity guest during this year's WHCD events, likely in connection to his work with the network's parent company, Paramount. The 53-year-old Mad Men alum joined the cast of two upcoming Paramount projects: Landman, a drama series about big oil in Texas, and Transformers One, an animated film that will exist within the Transformers world.
He is reportedly arriving with his wife, actress Anna Osceola.
Keri Russell
Keri Russell, 48, recently handed fans of The Americans a new favorite show with Netflix's The Diplomat, in which she stars as a rugged foreign service officer thrown into the more polished role of U.S. ambassador to the U.K.
Now, she'll get a chance to live like her on-screen character, attending the WHCD as an esteemed guest of Deadline.
Rosario Dawson
Rent actress Rosario Dawson, who is very active in politics and even dated New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker for two years, will appear at the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the second year in a row as a guest of ABC News.
Dawson, 44, plays the titular character in Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, and recently starred in the 2023 film Haunted Mansion, solidifying her ties to the Disney family.
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame will join CNN's entourage on Saturday, April 27, as she prepares to enter the DC Comics Universe with her starring role as journalist Lois Lane in the 2025 Superman reboot. DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures — which are producing and distributing the film, respectively — are both owned by CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.
Political thriller fiends may also remember Brosnahan, 33, for her recurring role in House of Cards as former sex worker Rachel Posner, a love interest of White House chief of staff Doug Stamper.
Naomi Biden
First granddaughter Naomi Biden — the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden — had a memorable moment in the national spotlight during her 2022 White House wedding, and is no stranger to the White House Correspondents' Weekend events. She will be a guest of ABC News this year.
Biden, 30, has obvious ties to politics, but she also married a political junkie. Her husband, Peter Neal, interned at the White House during the Obama administration, and contributed to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Both Biden and Neal are now Ivy League law school graduates.
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner, 74, will again join Fox News at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The former Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star waded into conservative politics during California's 2021 gubernatorial recall election, landing in 13th place.
Months after her bid for governor, Jenner was hired as an on-air contributor for Fox News.
Quavo
Quavo, 33, will attend the dinner as a guest of ABC News. The rapper rose to stardom as one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, which also featured his nephew, Takeoff. In 2022, Takeoff was shot and killed while attending a private party in Houston with Quavo.
Now building a solo rap career, Quavo has also turned to activism. In 2023, he met with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress to advocate on behalf of "millions of families" who have been effected by gun violence, and in March, his foundation launched an initiative that will grant $100,000 to organizations that are working to minimize violence in his local Atlanta community.
Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson
You can't have a White House Correspondents' Dinner without a host, and this year, emcee Colin Jost is expected to arrive with his wife, Scarlett Johansson, for moral support before taking the stage.
Other WHCD Guests — Including More Celebrities, Politicians and Government Staffers
NBC News
Jeff Zients, White House chief of staff
Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of homeland security
Janet Yellen, secretary of the treasury
Bill Burns, CIA director
Ben LaBolt, White House communications director
Lisa Monaco, U.S. deputy attorney general
ABC News
Andrew McCarthy, actor and member of the "Brat Pack"
Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senate majority leader
Wes Moore, Democratic governor of Maryland
Chris Sununu, Republican governor of New Hampshire
Amy Klobuchar, Democratic senator for Minnesota
Pramila Jayapal, Democratic congresswoman for WA-O7
John Kirby, White House national security communications adviser
Jen O'Malley Dillon, chair of Biden's 2024 reelection campaign
Reince Priebus, ABC contributor and Trump's former White House chief of staff
CBS News
Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery actress and The Walking Dead alum
Wilson Cruz, Star Trek: Discovery actor and My So-Called Life alum
Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce
Steve Ricchetti, counselor to President Biden
Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden 2024 campaign manager
Mike Turner, Republican congressman for OH-10
Ken Buck, recently retired Republican congressman for CO-04
CNN
Antony Blinken, secretary of state
Evan Ryan, White House cabinet secretary
Mike Donilon, senior Biden 2024 campaign aide
J.B. Pritzker, Democratic governor of Illinois
Chris LaCivita, Trump 2024 strategist
Darrell Issa, Republican congressman for CA-48
Fox News
Mark Warner, Democratic senator for Virginia
Mike McCaul, Republican congressman for TX-10
Herbie Ziskend, White House deputy communications director
Christine Wormuth, secretary of the Army
Tim Kennedy, former Green Beret sniper and UFC fighter
Paul Abbate, deputy FBI director
Eric Van Nostrand, assistant secretary for economic policy for the treasury
Deadline
Rufus Sewell, actor and co-star of The Diplomat
Debora Cahn, writer and producer for The West Wing, Homeland and The Diplomat
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jermaine Dupri, Atlanta-raised rapper
Dallas Austin, Georgia-born songwriter and record producer
Bloomberg
Jake Sullivan, national security adviser
Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy
Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget
Miguel Cardona, secretary of education
Liza Acevedo, second gentleman's communications director
Michael Kikukawa, assistant White House press secretary
NewsNation
John Fetterman, Democratic senator for Pennsylvania
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, former second lady of Pennsylvania
Sonja Thrasher, White House press assistant
