Start planning for Biltmore Blooms. What to know about spring at the Asheville estate

It’s nearly springtime at the Biltmore, when the Asheville property’s 75+ acres of garden come alive in bright, popping colors.

Here’s what to know if you want to travel out west to see Biltmore Blooms for yourself.

When is springtime at the Biltmore?

Biltmore’s spring season runs from March 25 to May 23.

Tickets to experience springtime blooms at the Biltmore start at $60 each. See below for ticket packages and prices.

Until March 24, you can access the Biltmore grounds on weekdays (Monday through Thursday) for as low as $40 with free next-day access.

Tropical palm trees and florals in the Walled Gardens during summer at Biltmore Estate. Courtesy of The Biltmore Company.

Spring at the Biltmore tickets and prices

Here are springtime ticket packages and prices:

Grounds:

Tickets range from $50 to $85.

Access to 8,000 acres of gardens and grounds. There are 75+ acres of formal and informal gardens and 20+ miles of trails for walking, hiking and biking.

Access to Antler Hill Village & Winery.

Complimentary wine tasting.

Complimentary parking.

House & Grounds:

Tickets range from $90 to $120.

You will get everything included in the “Grounds” package (listed above), as well as:

A daytime visit to the Biltmore House with an Audio Guide.

House, Exhibition & 2-Day Grounds:

Tickets range from $125 to $155.

You will get everything included in the “House & Grounds” package (listed above), as well as:

Access to the new “Chihuly at Biltmore” art exhibition.

Free next-day access to the grounds.

Exclusive Tour, House, Exhibition & 2-Day Grounds:

Tickets range from $360 to $390.

You will get everything included in the “House, Exhibition & 2-Day Grounds” package (listed above), as well as:

An exclusive 90-minute “Guests of the Vanderbilts” tour.

To learn more and buy tickets, visit biltmore.com/landing/ticket-options-for-spring.

The Biltmore Estate. Erin Doering via Unsplash

Are there ticket discounts for spring at the Biltmore?

• Buy online: Save $5 per ticket when you buy your Biltmore House admission tickets online.

• Senior discount: Seniors save $8 on daytime admission tickets every Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Military discount: Show your Military ID at the Reception & Ticketing Sales Center to save $8 on daytime admission any day of the week.

Learn more at biltmore.com/visit/tickets-pricing/special-offers.

What’s in bloom at the Biltmore in spring?

Here’s what’s in bloom at the Biltmore Estate in the spring:

• March: This month usually brings spring’s first pops of color, the Biltmore says. In bloom: Witch hazels, Daffodils, Lenten rose, Snowdrop, Hyacinth, Japanese pieris, Spirea, Winter jasmine, Cornelian cherry dogwood, white and black pussy willow, Tulips, Daffodils, Grape hyacinth and Orchids.

• April: Tulips, Redbuds, Serviceberry, Flowering dogwoods, Quince, Viburnum, Fothergilla and Azaleas.

• May: Mountain laurels, Catawba hybrid rhododendrons, Kousa dogwood, Sweetshrub, Mock orange, Yellowwood, Fringe trees, Peony, False indigo, Iris and American wisteria.

Learn more at biltmore.com/visit or go straight to biltmore.com/things-to-do/events/spring-at-biltmore for more information on Biltmore Blooms.

