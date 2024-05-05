Statesman earns 62 awards in Idaho Press Club contest. Here are the 2023 winners

The Idaho Statesman won 62 awards Saturday at the Idaho Press Club’s annual competition that highlights some of the best reporting throughout the Gem State.

The paper’s reporters and staff won first place in 22 categories, including Reporter of Year (Kevin Fixler), Photographer of the Year (Sarah Miller) and Sports Reporter of the Year (Rachel Roberts). The Idaho Statesman and ProPublica’s coverage of Idaho’s crumbling schools took home first place in the state’s series category.

Read some of the Statesman’s award-winning articles which included coverage of the University of Idaho homicides, Idaho’s sheepherders, the state’s faith-healing exemption and more. A full list of the state’s 2023 winners can be found on the Idaho Press Club’s website.

General News Story

Kevin Fixler, first place, Pennsylvania friends, neighbors recall Idaho homicide suspect

Alex Brizee, second place, A Boise officer threw a handcuffed Black teen to the ground

Spot News Coverage

Alex Brizee, second place, Idaho jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty

Watchdog/Investigative Report

Hayat Norimine, second place, Employees allege culture of retaliation at public health district

Alex Brizee, third place, Idaho man’s hand broke in prison. It took months to see a surgeon

Serious Feature Report

Sally Krutzig, Kevin Fixler, second place, Boise was his home but Ukraine became his cause

Light Feature Report

Sally Krutzig, second place, She fought to change hair-braiding law. Now, Boise refugee owns one of Idaho’s first salons

Sally Krutizig, third place, The singular story of Idaho’s loneliest parking meter

Series

Becca Savransky, Asia Fields, first place, Idaho’s crumbling schools

Scott McIntosh, third place, Idaho’s opioid crisis

Outdoor Feature

Nicole Blanchard, first place, Company shut down after it stranded rafters. It reopened with a new name

Nicole Blanchard, third place, When hikers go missing in Idaho’s backcountry

Sports News Coverage

Rachel Roberts, second place, Boise State’s ‘predator’ delivers road win in league opener

Sports Feature Story

Ron Counts, first place, A native of Egypt rallied to put together ‘special season’

Michael Lycklama, third place, How Sofia Huerta’s journey is ‘just inspiring’ for Idaho

Sports Prep News Story

Michael Lycklama, second place, Did Idaho law create a transfer portal for high school sports?

General Column

Michael Deeds, first place, Words & Deeds

Scott McIntosh, third place, the Idaho Way columns

Specialty Column

Bryan Clark, first place, Selected Columns

Editorial

Bryan Clark, first place, Idaho Christian nationalists continue their assault on First Amendment rights

Bryan Clark, second place, Crapo’s critique of direct tax filing is really to protect his political donors

Arts / Entertainment Report

Michael Deeds, first place, Boise’s Treefort did a record crowd — and record park damage

Michael Deeds, third place, These 10 new Meridian restaurants plan to open. Here’s when

Political Report

Ryan Suppe, Mia Maldonado, first place, Transgender rights advocates push back on bathrooms bill

Ryan Suppe, third place, Idaho placed limits on OD reversal drug. Result could be ‘fewer lives saved’

Elections Report

Nick Rosenberger, Ian Max Stevenson, Rachel Spacek, Angela Palermo, David Staats, first place, 3 Boise-area candidates have past arrest

Ian Max Stevenson, third place, This is Boise Mayor McLean’s record. This is Masterson’s case

Education Report

Angela Palermo, Daniel Ramirez, third place, U of I faculty, taxpayers respond to Phoenix acquisition

Business Report

Kevin Fixler, first place, Treasure Valley residents rankled by contractor accused of fraud

Ryan Suppe, second place, New Idaho law bans selling scarce liquor licenses

Rachel Spacek, third place, New subsidized apartments won’t help Boiseans who can least afford them

Agriculture Report

Ian Max Stevenson, first place, These foreign workers have some of the hardest jobs in Idaho

Ian Max Stevenson Nicole Blanchard, Felicity Barringer, third place, Idaho cattle ranchers seek ways to restore Western land

Crime / Courts Report

Kevin Fixler, Alex Brizee, first place, Eyewitnesses dispute Boise police narrative of fatal shooting

Religion Report

Nicole Blanchard, first place, Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths

Scott McIntosh, second place, This church is divided over LGBTQ rights

Alex Brizee, third place, Lori Vallow Daybell holds extreme beliefs. What role did they play in murders?

Environment Report

Ian Max Stevenson, second place, Land use changes causing ‘a major problem’ for wells

Health/Medical Report

Ryan Suppe, Nicole Blanchard, third place, Idaho law forced women out of state for abortions

Spot News Photography

Darin Oswald, second place, Gas leak evacuation

Feature Photography – Serious

Darin Oswald, third place, Minidoka Survivor

General News Photography

Sarah Miller, first place, Death of a Veteran

Darin Oswald, second place, Teen Suicide Vigil

Photo Essay

Darin Oswald, first place, Songbird Count

News Portrait Photography

Sarah Miller, first place, Kuna Mullet Boy

Darin Oswald, third place, Baseball Player of the Year

First Amendment Award

Chadd Cripe, Alex Brizee, Ian Max Stevenson, first place, CITF reports

Rachel Spacek, third place, Ada Community Library

Best Website

Staff, second place, IdahoStatesman.com

Reporter of the Year

Kevin Fixler, first place

Becca Savransky, second place

Photographer the Year

Sarah Miller, first place

Darin Oswald, second place

Sports Reporter of the Year

Rachel Roberts, first place

Michael Lycklama, third place

Best Newsletter

Hayat Norimine, Ryan Suppe, second place, Capitol Letters

Best Use of Drone

Darin Oswald, second place, Water in Boise and the Treasure Valley

Media Innovation Award

Becca Savransky, Asia Fields, third place, A look inside Idaho’s schools

Special Coverage

Kevin Fixler, Sally Krutzig, Angela Palermo, Shaun Goodwin, third place, Moscow stabbing case

Best Online-Only Video News Story

Sarah Miller, first place, Idaho Drag Queens

Best Online-Only Video Feature Story

Darin Oswald, second place, Minidoka Legacy

Best Online-Only Video Program – Public Affairs

Scott McIntosh, Bryan Clark, second place, Lunch the Idaho Way