Statesman earns 62 awards in Idaho Press Club contest. Here are the 2023 winners
The Idaho Statesman won 62 awards Saturday at the Idaho Press Club’s annual competition that highlights some of the best reporting throughout the Gem State.
The paper’s reporters and staff won first place in 22 categories, including Reporter of Year (Kevin Fixler), Photographer of the Year (Sarah Miller) and Sports Reporter of the Year (Rachel Roberts). The Idaho Statesman and ProPublica’s coverage of Idaho’s crumbling schools took home first place in the state’s series category.
Read some of the Statesman’s award-winning articles which included coverage of the University of Idaho homicides, Idaho’s sheepherders, the state’s faith-healing exemption and more. A full list of the state’s 2023 winners can be found on the Idaho Press Club’s website.
General News Story
Kevin Fixler, first place, Pennsylvania friends, neighbors recall Idaho homicide suspect
Alex Brizee, second place, A Boise officer threw a handcuffed Black teen to the ground
Spot News Coverage
Alex Brizee, second place, Idaho jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty
Watchdog/Investigative Report
Hayat Norimine, second place, Employees allege culture of retaliation at public health district
Alex Brizee, third place, Idaho man’s hand broke in prison. It took months to see a surgeon
Serious Feature Report
Sally Krutzig, Kevin Fixler, second place, Boise was his home but Ukraine became his cause
Light Feature Report
Sally Krutzig, second place, She fought to change hair-braiding law. Now, Boise refugee owns one of Idaho’s first salons
Sally Krutizig, third place, The singular story of Idaho’s loneliest parking meter
Series
Becca Savransky, Asia Fields, first place, Idaho’s crumbling schools
Scott McIntosh, third place, Idaho’s opioid crisis
Outdoor Feature
Nicole Blanchard, first place, Company shut down after it stranded rafters. It reopened with a new name
Nicole Blanchard, third place, When hikers go missing in Idaho’s backcountry
Sports News Coverage
Rachel Roberts, second place, Boise State’s ‘predator’ delivers road win in league opener
Sports Feature Story
Ron Counts, first place, A native of Egypt rallied to put together ‘special season’
Michael Lycklama, third place, How Sofia Huerta’s journey is ‘just inspiring’ for Idaho
Sports Prep News Story
Michael Lycklama, second place, Did Idaho law create a transfer portal for high school sports?
General Column
Michael Deeds, first place, Words & Deeds
Scott McIntosh, third place, the Idaho Way columns
Specialty Column
Bryan Clark, first place, Selected Columns
Editorial
Bryan Clark, first place, Idaho Christian nationalists continue their assault on First Amendment rights
Bryan Clark, second place, Crapo’s critique of direct tax filing is really to protect his political donors
Arts / Entertainment Report
Michael Deeds, first place, Boise’s Treefort did a record crowd — and record park damage
Michael Deeds, third place, These 10 new Meridian restaurants plan to open. Here’s when
Political Report
Ryan Suppe, Mia Maldonado, first place, Transgender rights advocates push back on bathrooms bill
Ryan Suppe, third place, Idaho placed limits on OD reversal drug. Result could be ‘fewer lives saved’
Elections Report
Nick Rosenberger, Ian Max Stevenson, Rachel Spacek, Angela Palermo, David Staats, first place, 3 Boise-area candidates have past arrest
Ian Max Stevenson, third place, This is Boise Mayor McLean’s record. This is Masterson’s case
Education Report
Angela Palermo, Daniel Ramirez, third place, U of I faculty, taxpayers respond to Phoenix acquisition
Business Report
Kevin Fixler, first place, Treasure Valley residents rankled by contractor accused of fraud
Ryan Suppe, second place, New Idaho law bans selling scarce liquor licenses
Rachel Spacek, third place, New subsidized apartments won’t help Boiseans who can least afford them
Agriculture Report
Ian Max Stevenson, first place, These foreign workers have some of the hardest jobs in Idaho
Ian Max Stevenson Nicole Blanchard, Felicity Barringer, third place, Idaho cattle ranchers seek ways to restore Western land
Crime / Courts Report
Kevin Fixler, Alex Brizee, first place, Eyewitnesses dispute Boise police narrative of fatal shooting
Religion Report
Nicole Blanchard, first place, Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
Scott McIntosh, second place, This church is divided over LGBTQ rights
Alex Brizee, third place, Lori Vallow Daybell holds extreme beliefs. What role did they play in murders?
Environment Report
Ian Max Stevenson, second place, Land use changes causing ‘a major problem’ for wells
Health/Medical Report
Ryan Suppe, Nicole Blanchard, third place, Idaho law forced women out of state for abortions
Spot News Photography
Darin Oswald, second place, Gas leak evacuation
Feature Photography – Serious
Darin Oswald, third place, Minidoka Survivor
General News Photography
Sarah Miller, first place, Death of a Veteran
Darin Oswald, second place, Teen Suicide Vigil
Photo Essay
Darin Oswald, first place, Songbird Count
News Portrait Photography
Sarah Miller, first place, Kuna Mullet Boy
Darin Oswald, third place, Baseball Player of the Year
First Amendment Award
Chadd Cripe, Alex Brizee, Ian Max Stevenson, first place, CITF reports
Rachel Spacek, third place, Ada Community Library
Best Website
Staff, second place, IdahoStatesman.com
Reporter of the Year
Kevin Fixler, first place
Becca Savransky, second place
Photographer the Year
Sarah Miller, first place
Darin Oswald, second place
Sports Reporter of the Year
Rachel Roberts, first place
Michael Lycklama, third place
Best Newsletter
Hayat Norimine, Ryan Suppe, second place, Capitol Letters
Best Use of Drone
Darin Oswald, second place, Water in Boise and the Treasure Valley
Media Innovation Award
Becca Savransky, Asia Fields, third place, A look inside Idaho’s schools
Special Coverage
Kevin Fixler, Sally Krutzig, Angela Palermo, Shaun Goodwin, third place, Moscow stabbing case
Best Online-Only Video News Story
Sarah Miller, first place, Idaho Drag Queens
Best Online-Only Video Feature Story
Darin Oswald, second place, Minidoka Legacy
Best Online-Only Video Program – Public Affairs
Scott McIntosh, Bryan Clark, second place, Lunch the Idaho Way