Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump's Brain Shut Down Completely

Stephen Colbert on Monday spotted a bizarre weekend event where Donald Trump struggled with some facts, details and even basic words.

The “Late Show” host rolled footage of Trump stumbling verbally while trying to make a point about immigration:

"Just last week it was reported that an illegal adlinthin-- and you just look at thisss, what's happening" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/5z0j1zArN4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2024

“Adlithin? Adlithin?” Colbert repeated. “It’s a perfectly good word. Nothing to worry about there. We all know that word from the iconic action movie, ‘Adlithin Verbus Predaderp.’”

And that wasn’t even the weirdest moment from Trump’s rally.

Check it out in Colbert’s Monday night “Late Show” monologue: