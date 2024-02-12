Still looking for a valentine? One of these 8 most popular dating platforms could help

Recent surveys have found online dating is the most popular way of meeting someone in recent years.

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, meaning dating and romance are on the minds of many. The dating world has changed hugely in the past decade or so, shifting from chance encounters or blind dates set up by friends to an experience that often starts online.

There were 44.2 million users of online dating services in the United States in 2020, and that number is expected to increase to 53.3 million by 2025, according to Statista, an online platform that specializing in data collection. With hundreds of millions of users globally, it's also big business: the online dating market is projected to reach revenues of $3 billion by next year, Statista found.

With numbers like that, it's safe to say the internet has all but taken over dating in the U.S. and beyond. While some people prefer a more organic meet-cute, the massive number of dating sites and apps means there are platforms that cater to almost anyone, allowing people of different backgrounds, identities and preferences to find potential love regardless of geography, busy schedules or other hurdles.

Thinking about giving one a try? Luckily, you're spoiled for choice. Whether you prefer the simple act of swiping or want to fill out an extra-involved profile, there is probably something out there for you. Here's what's popular among other netizens.

Top 8 dating platforms

Even older dating sites like Plenty of Fish have their own apps now to compete with platforms like Tinder.

Compiled by Statista Consumer Insights, survey subjects were asked to report what dating apps they use most frequently. Stastia conducted this survey from July 2022 to June 2023, with 882 U.S. respondents between the ages of 18 and 65.

Here are the top eight most popular online dating platforms, according to Statista, and how much they'll cost you.:

1. Tinder

Launched in 2012, Tinder is often hailed as the original modern dating app. It popularized the swiping format employed by many platforms since then, allowing users to swipe right to like someone's else profile or left to dislike it. If both users swipe right on each other, they match and can begin messaging. Tinder profiles or bios tend to be fairly simple, most prominently featuring photos and short blurbs of information about the person.

Monthly cost for premium subscription version: $8

2. Bumble

Bumble was one of the original responses to Tinder, adopting the swiping app style. It was launched in 2014 and aimed to make the initial phases of dating more equal by encouraging women to make the first move.

After an initial match, women in heterosexual pairings are given the opportunity to send a message before the man can. Bumble also has features for finding friends or networking with other professionals independent of the dating side.

Monthly subscription cost: $40

3. Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish was founded in 2003 and has been popular on and off over the last 20 years. Its primary selling point are features beyond just matching and chatting, giving people looking to meet others the option to do other activities like play dating games and livestream.

Monthly subscription cost: $25

4. Badoo

Badoo operates more like a social networking site than an old-school dating website, allowing people to find others who live nearby and search for specifics. It was launched in 2006 and also features a swiping function similar to that of Tinder, with right swiping, left swiping and matching.

Monthly subscription cost: $5.83 to $10

5. Grindr

Grindr was released in 2009 and was one of the first apps of its nature for gay men. Following the social network style of apps like Tinder, it now is also marketed toward bisexual and transgender people, though it is still largely associated with gay male relationships.

Monthly subscription cost: $20

6. OkCupid

Founded in 2007, OkCupid has had a few makeovers over the years. Formerly a social networking and blind date site, it now has features for typical online dating and forming new friendships. Users answer 50 to 100 questions to get started and can answer thousands to get better matches using the app's algorithm.

Monthly subscription cost: $15

7. Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel has quickly expanded since its original New York City launch in 2012, moving to Boston and San Francisco and expanding after an appearance on Shark Tank.

It bills itself as a platform that eliminates endless swiping and instead focuses on people looking for serious, long-term relationships. It has some unique features like limiting the amount of swiping you can do in a day and video dates.

Monthly subscription cost: $20

8. Hinge

Hinge was launched in 2013 and served as an alternative to Tinder for people who wanted to focus less on looks and profile photos. You do not need to mutually "match" on Hinge to send someone a message, but instead of swiping on profiles, users interact by "liking" a specific photo or personal prompt featured on another person's profile before they can send a message. The prompts of selected by each user and are meant to focus on personality and interests.

Monthly subscription cost: $10

