Storm Clouds Drift Over Central Florida

Storyful

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that storms were developing across central Florida on Thursday, July 4.

This footage of storm clouds was captured by the NWS, who said that it was filmed at their Tampa Bay office.

The NWS urged residents of central Florida to stay indoors if they “see lightning or hear thunder.” Credit: NWS Tampa Bay via Storyful

