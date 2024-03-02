Storms to hit East Coast, the South as rain returns to Southern California

Pedestrians and cars move along First Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York, in the pouring rain, on Feb. 27, 2024.

A storm will bring more widespread rain to the East Coast on Saturday as thunderstorms impact portions of the Southeast, and rain and snow head for California.

A storm system from the central Gulf Coast, which impacted the southern Appalachians the Ohio Valley on Friday, has reached the East Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

"Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially north of the boundary in the interior South and along the Carolina coast," the weather service said.

Happy Friday! Steady rain develops overnight, continuing through much of Saturday. 🌧️☔️



Save your outdoor plans for Sunday, which will be partly sunny and warmer!☀️😎#NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/BU5f8sFvsX — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 1, 2024

Forecasters encourage caution for those traveling across the Pocono Mountains and far northern New Jersey where ice and snow are possible.

The system is set to exit the New England coast by Sunday morning.

Down south, heavy precipitation and storms are possible in parts of the coastal Southeast going into north Florida and the Florida Panhandle until Sunday, the service reported.

Across the country, Southern California will also see rain this weekend, and snow will fall at high elevations. Strong southwest winds are also forecast, with advisories and high wind warnings in effect for interior sections through Saturday.

Meanwhile, a powerful blizzard is expected to cause intense conditions in the Sierra Nevada area with extreme snowfall totals of 5-12 feet, according to the weather service.

Story continues

New York weather map

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coastal storm brings rain to East from New York to Florida