Stormy Daniels Books First TV Interview Following Trump’s Conviction in Hush Money Trial

Stormy Daniels has booked her first TV interview following Donald Trump’s conviction.

On May 30, Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in the criminal trial related to hush money payment made to the adult film actress, with whom he allegedly had sexual encounters in 2006.

Four weeks later, Daniels will sit down with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC to discuss the outcome of the case. The expanded, two-hour episode of The Rachel Maddow Show will air Tuesday, July 2 at 9/8c.

The felony conviction of a onetime POTUS (and presumptive GOP nominee in this November’s presidential election) is unprecedented. Trump in this particular legal matter was arrested in April 2023 and charged with 34 felony counts — including a felony charge of falsifying business records — related to aforementioned hush money payment made to Daniels. The charges brought by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg stemmed from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testifying that he paid off Daniels in 2016 and passed it off as a legal expense, as Trump pursued his first White House bid. Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker allegedly brokered the Daniels deal as well as used a “catch-and-kill” arrangement with Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep quiet her own 2006 affair with Trump.

For Trump to be found guilty of a felony charge of falsifying business records, jurors had to decide that he not only “cause(d) a false entry in the business records of an enterprise” while acting “with intent to defraud,” but also that the “intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.”

Trump is set to be sentenced on Thursday, July 11 at 10 am ET — four days before the Republican National Convention.

