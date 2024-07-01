“Stranger Things”' Joseph Quinn Recalls the Mortifying Moment He Met Taylor Swift: 'She Was Very Good-Humored'

"I remember thinking like, that was f---ing stupid," Quinn said while reflecting on the experience

Joseph Quinn will never forget the first time he met Taylor Swift — for more than one reason.

The Stranger Things star, 30, hilariously recalled the "cringe" moment during the Monday, July 1 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, 'You're Taylor Swift.' She was very funny," Quinn explained to host Josh Horowitz. "She said something nice about like the show [Stranger Things], and I said, 'Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift. I mean it as a compliment.'"

After Horowitz laughed and added, "I mean, it is a compliment," Quinn continued, "It's definitely a compliment, and I remember thinking like that was f---ing stupid. But she was very good-humored about it."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performing in London, England on June 21, 2024

Horowitz then asked, "[Are] you guys on good terms now that she's forgiven and forgotten?"

Quinn replied, "Excellent, yeah, great terms," and joked that he'd be featured on one of her upcoming albums.

"We are just trying to figure it out," he said, noting that she just hasn't "reached out" about it.

Although Quinn didn't disclose when their meeting took place, Swift, 34, has a connection to his Stranger Things costar, Sadie Sink, who starred in the 2021 short film for her beloved 10-minute version of her track "All Too Well."

Courtesy of Netflix Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things'

In late June, Quinn, who played Eddie Munson in season 4 of the Netflix series, said he is willing to make a return, even after his character seemingly died towards the end of the season.

"Chances are high. I love those guys! I'd love to say hello," he said in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane. It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting towards the end, and they're having a nice time. I'm sure they're gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way," he said. "I have no doubts."

Noam Galai/Getty Joseph Quinn visits the 'Morning Mash Up' at the SiriusXM Studios on June 21, 2024

One thing that has kept Quinn busy is his venture into film work.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One, the actor opened up about how his costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him prepare for his upcoming portrayal of Johnny Storm, a.k.a. The Human Torch, in the new Fantastic Four movie.

"She said that I'm going to have a blast and to enjoy it. She was very helpful when I was considering all of that stuff. She's obviously part of that world and spoke about her experience with a lot of fondness, so it was encouraging," he said.

