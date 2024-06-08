The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now available to watch at home

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is available to watch at home now, for either purchase or renting, but with a catch.

The horror film revival, which stars Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, is available for fans to buy now via Amazon's online movie store... in the US.

For fans in the UK, the film is listed as 'coming soon' and is available to pre-order. Sadly we haven't got a specific release date for this side of the pond just yet.

John Armour/Lionsgate

In Digital Spy's review, we said: "Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez are an engaging, likeable lead duo with a believably well-worn chemistry. You'll know it's unlikely to end well for either of them, but you'll trick yourself into believing that it might – even as you roll your eyes at Ryan for making some seriously dumb calls.

"...And while the plot might not bring much new to the table, director Renny Harlin does bring a freshness to the set pieces. A basement escape has a wince-inducing nail-in-the-hand moment, while he largely eschews cheap jump scares for the creepier instances of glimpsing a Stranger in the corner of a frame."

John Armour/Lionsgate

As noted by the film's title, it's the first part of a series, which has already been fully filmed. The second part is expected to be released later this year, while the third and final chapter in the trilogy doesn't have a release window at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, fellow Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan's new show Wild Cards has been renewed for a second season by US network The CW, with an executive stating that they hope it could run for years.

