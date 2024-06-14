Get ready, this kind of weekend hasn’t happened since April in southern Ontario

It’s not just your imagination, dodging raindrops has been part of our weekend routine since early April. The last time that we had a dry weekend, we actually ended the work week with light snow during Friday morning (April 5).

Will the streak finally end with a dry Father’s Day weekend?

This weekend will definitely be drier than recent weekends and it is our first candidate for a dry weekend that we have had in over two months.

However, there is still a slight risk that the streak will continue. What part of the weekend is at risk?

SUMMER 2024: Get an in-depth look at the Summer Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

We will kick-off the weekend with sunshine during Friday afternoon and evening (just a low risk for a brief shower/t-storm), but temperatures will continue to be on the cool side of seasonal with a gusty northwest wind.

friday temps

Friday night will be quite cool with single digit low temperatures likely for parts of Cottage Country.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day3 Night

Saturday will be a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine throughout the day!

Temperatures will be quite comfortable during the afternoon with little wind, but still cool if you were hoping to go for a swim in a lake or pool.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day2

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloudy periods. Most of southern Ontario will be a couple degrees warmer than Saturday.

However, across southwestern Ontario it will feel like mid-summer with temperatures reaching the upper 20s.

Meanwhile, a southeast breeze off Lake Ontario and cloudy periods will limit temperatures to the lower 20s across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day3

Did you notice that the weekend forecast did not include any rain? However, a disclaimer needs to be added to our forecast for Sunday.

With the heat and humidity approaching southern Ontario during Sunday, there is a low risk for a shower or thunderstorm during Sunday evening. That risk is primarily well north and northwest of the GTA - towards Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

However, even if a shower does sneak in right at the end of the weekend, this will still be our most rain-free weekend in over two months.

Heat & humidity dominate next week

While several days this week have felt more like spring, next week will definitely feel like summer.

Record breaking heat and oppressive humidity are likely for most of next week. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day6

Next week will also be very humid with the humidex reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The heat and humidity next week will also bring the threat for a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the final week of June, we expect a break from the extreme heat and humidity, but temperatures should remain near seasonal or on the warm side of seasonal for most days.

Check back this same time next week for more weather updates across southern Ontario.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Getty Images

WATCH: Canada's Official 2024 Summer Forecast: Heatdome brings the risk of severe heatwaves

Click here to view the video