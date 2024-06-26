‘Street Fighter’ Lands March 2026 Release From Sony

“Street Fighter” has landed a March 20, 2026 domestic release date from Sony. The film, from Legendary, is co-developed and produced with Capcom.

Legendary nabbed the film and television rights to the highly popular gaming series in 2023. Since the franchise launched in 1987, Street Fighter has sold over 49 million units worldwide, becoming one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

It also spawned other games, spin-offs and crossovers featuring characters like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile and M. Bison. Capcom is behind other popular games like “Resident Evil” and “Monster Hunter.”

This isn’t the first time “Street Fighter” has hit the big screen. Universal mounted an adaptation of the same name in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen and Raul Julia. In 2009, 20th Century Fox released “Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li” with Kristin Kreuk. Both projets were critical and commercial misfires.

More to come…

