Strictly Come Dancing judge announces new career move

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has shared a new career achievement as he's about to release his debut solo album.

Revel Horwood will release the album, titled Revelations: Songs Boys Don't Sing, on October 18 via the Westway Music label, with the dancer taking it on tour in the UK in 2025.

Speaking about the album, the Strictly star described it as the "perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp".

"I am thrilled to announce the release of my debut album! It's a momentous occasion for me, and I can't wait to share the songs I've carefully chosen," Revel Horwood said.

"Throughout my musical journey, I've had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals.

"However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I've had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me."

Ahead of October, Revel Horwood is releasing his debut solo single 'This Is My Life', a dance floor rendition of Dame Shirley Bassey's song.

"Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge," said the Strictly judge.

"I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation."

He continued: "The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp. I've poured my heart and soul into every note, hoping that you will love each and every song."

"Thank you for joining me on this incredible musical journey. I can't wait for you to experience the magic of my album!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

