Strictly fans think Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are engaged

Strictly Come Dancing fans reckon Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are engaged.

Why? Because Joe has shared a photo of the pair cuddling with a ring pictured on Dianne's finger – which she's probably just wearing for fun but has got fans rushing to speculate nonetheless.

Joe captioned the post: "Last day of chillin with this one before we start the tour!"

Some of Joe's followers simply replied with the engagement ring emoji, while one said: "Either the photo's been reversed or Dianne Buswell has a ring on her ahem, ring finger."

Another asked: "Is that an engagement ring on her wedding finger?"

A third, however, insisted: "SHE JUST WEARS A RING," as a fourth added: "If they were engaged it would be on her left hand but it's not."

Digital Spy has contacted Joe's reps for comment.

In December, Dianne shared a loved up picture to celebrate her new relationship with YouTuber Joe.

Posting a photo on Instagram of herself sitting on Joe's knee, pro dancer Dianne said he was everything she wanted.

"When I was sat on Santa Suggs lap he asked me what I wanted for Christmas. My response was (apart from a tamagotchi) I have everything that makes me happy," she wrote.

"Already I honestly feel so so lucky I'm in Australia with the best family a girl could wish for and I have a very special somebody waiting for me when I return to the uk @joe_sugg."

