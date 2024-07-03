Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova mark “end of another chapter”

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have marked the "end of another chapter" as they wrap up their tour.

The pair have recently been embarking on their Behind the Magic live show, and have now shared individual posts reflecting on the end of the road following their final date.

"Well that’s a wrap, end of another chapter, hope you all enjoyed behind the magic as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you," Kai began his post, saying the "most powerful part" is their "exceptional team", including dancers, management and backstage staff.

Related: Strictly’s Karen and Gorka tease return to "the old days" in new project

"And of course we had you guys, our incredible audience," he continued. "Thank you for supporting us all along our journey, it’s been our dream to take this on tour as I told you and the show whatever you doing in life shoot the stars and dream big dream huge. You can achieve anything you can think of. Looking forward to seeing you all on Strictly."

In her own post, Nadiya called the tour "a special month" that has given her "some incredible memories which will stay with [her] forever".

"When we first came up with the idea, we wanted to create something special, accessible and magical and the response has been out of this world," she added.

Related: Strictly's Graziano and wife share relationship update and address "curse"

"Thank you to everyone who has come since we started. The cheers are still rolling around my head and your feedback and comments have been wonderful.

"I have loved meeting so many of you both before the shows and outside the theatres, all over the UK, and it has been so exciting to create something that so many of you have enjoyed."

Nadiya went on to praise the show's team, including Kai, as she admitted it is "always magical when we dance together and it feels like the world around us stops for that moment".

BBC

Related: Strictly’s Amy Dowden pays emotional tribute to husband as couple reach milestone

The dancer also mentioned the injury she sustained early on in the tour, recalling: "I was devastated when I broke my toe just a few days into the tour but… we found a way! It hurts everyday and I need to rest it ready for Strictly now but… THE TOE MUST GO ON!"

She concluded the post by thanking her mother and daughter, who "inspire" her "everyday", before signing off: "See you on Strictly in a few months."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like