Strictly star shares sweet photos of half-term trip with daughter

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has posted a sweet update from a recent holiday she took with her daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared a bunch of snaps of herself and daughter Mila on a trip to Slovenia for half-term after wrapping up a series of performances on the Strictly Live tour.

"Half term. sLOVEnia," she wrote alongside the images, which included pictures of the pair exploring the country, sharing pastries and visiting a playground. "After being on tour, it was priceless to spend every minute together. Very lucky."

"Have the best time mama xx," wrote Strictly 2023 contestant Angela Scanlon, while another follower added: "Looks absolutely fantastic! Glad you got to make these precious memories together after such a busy month."



While the dancer didn't share any further details of her trip it's likely the pair may have been visiting her daughter's family while in the country. Bychkova shares Mila, aged seven, with her ex-fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija Škarabot.

Following her split from Škarabot, Bychkova has been in a relationship with fellow Strictly professional Kai Widdrington after meeting him on the show.

Since confirming their romance, Bychkova and Widdrington have shared various relationship updates with fans, including date night selfies and trips away together on social media.

The couple are also set to head out on the road together, performing in their upcoming dance show Nadiya & Kai: Behind The Magic which kicks off touring in July this year. Further information and tickets are available here.

Bychkova has also opened up about her experience introducing Mila to Widdrington, revealing the transition wasn't always easy.

"It took quite some time, honestly. It's not easy, because as you know, you protect your child as much as you can," she said during an appearance on Loose Women last year. "It took some time, but he proved himself in all the possible ways."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

