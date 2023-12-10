Strong winds coming to Nova Scotia Monday, says Environment Canada

A file photo shows a damaged tree in Dartmouth, N.S., after strong winds during a January 2023 storm. (Paul Palmeter/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for mainland Nova Scotia Monday while Cape Breton is expected to see a mix of strong winds and rain.

For the mainland, the weather agency predicts southerly winds with maximum gusts of 80 km/h to 100 km/h from Monday afternoon until evening.

Environment Canada warned of potential damage to buildings, as well as power outages.

For Cape Breton, the weather agency issued a special weather statement for Monday night. It expects southerly winds with maximum gusts of 70 km/h to 80 km/h. However, exposed areas could see gusts of up to 100 km/h.

"At this time, total rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant," said the statement. "However, a period of heavy rain is possible during the strongest winds."

