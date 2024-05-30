All the Stunning Photos from “Yellowstone” Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison’s Elegant Western Wedding!

The actors married in a 'cowboy black-tie'-themed ceremony in Dallas at Harrison's family farm

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham's elegant western wedding was everything they dreamed of for their big day.

The actors, who play love interests on Yellowstone, tied the knot at Harrison's family home in Dallas, Vogue reported. The weekend, which kicked off with cowboy-cocktail welcome party, included a stunning ceremony held in a cathedral-style tented conservatory, and a performance by the bride and groom.

“There was a palpable sense of love and energy in the air, a kind of magic that's hard to describe,” Harrison told Vogue. “Seeing generations from both sides of our families, our friends, and especially the children all coming together was such a blessing. And then, there was the moment I locked eyes with Ryan as I walked toward him. Seeing the tears well up in his eyes—it just melted my heart. It was a moment so raw and filled with emotion, it perfectly captured everything we felt about stepping into this new chapter together.”

Below are all the pictures from the pair's special day.

Striking Couple

Harrison, 34, and Bingham, 43, first met while working together on the set of Peacock's Yellowstone.

But for Harrison, who plays Laramie, and Bingham, who plays Walker, it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

According to Vogue, it was Harrison's mother, who met Bingham at a charity event in Dallas, who encouraged the songwriter to reach out to her daughter. “It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place,” Harrison said.

Family Affair

Having a wedding at Harrison's family home in Dallas was always the plan for the couple, who wanted an intimate gathering — one that was a reflection of their Texas heritage, Harrison shared with Vogue.

Fun Festivities

To kick of the wedding weekend, the pair hosted a welcome party with friends and family at the Crescent Club in Dallas.

“That place holds so many cherished family memories, it was the perfect spot to start our celebration. We really went all out with the theme, turning the club into an old-time Western bar complete with a mariachi band, Texas wildflowers, and a great DJ," Harrison said.

Exclusive Invite

Southern Fried Paper designed the couple's invitations.

“I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette,” Hassie remarked to Vogue of the palette and theme for the couple's nuptials.

Flowing Florals

Both the ceremony and reception featured stunning florals that complemented the magic of the day. The bride and groom worked with Harrison's mother, sisters and wedding planners at Gro Floral and Event Design to design a wedding that was reflective of the pair.

“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” Hassie said. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.”



Cowboy Black-Tie

Harrison went with a beaded, corseted gown by Galia Lahav. “It was the one the second I tried it on,” she said. “My sister Caroline insisted over and over again that I had to walk down the aisle in it.” The groom wore a custom-tailored Kiton tuxedo, custom-made Republic Boots, and an American Hat Co. hat, per Vogue.



Dance Hall

The reception tent was designed to honor Gruene Hall, Texas’s oldest continually operating dance hall, while dinner featured classic Texas cuisine, including cornbread and caviar during the pre-ceremony cocktail hour to smoked wagyu ribs, chicken fried steak, and corn on the cob.



Western Wonder

Everything at the wedding had a Western tinge—right down to the backdrop of the stage at the reception, which featured a live greenery wall and custom neon signs. Each detail of the backdrop was uniquely personal to the couple, including a neon Bingham's Bourbon sign (Bingham's personal bourbon brand) and the phrase "Live the Best of This Life," which were among the first words that the couple shared, Harrison told Vogue.

Sing Thing

Before the night was over, the couple joined band Straight Tequila Night, who performed '90s country cover songs throughout the night on stage.

“The most special performance of the evening though was by far Ryan’s daughter, whose beautiful piano solo moved everyone to tears,” Hassie told Vogue. “It was a magical moment that we will never forget.”

After Party Lights

The bride's short, beaded, fringe dress that she changed into after the reception was designed by Netta BenShabu and made for a perfect late-night dancing look, Harrison dished to Vogue.

And it also made for the perfect look for one last surprise that the couple had up their sleeve...

All Lit Up

The couple surprised their guests with an afterparty post-reception.

“We ushered all our guests into the backyard, unveiling a ‘cosmic cowboy’ after-party that was really a sight to see," Harrison said. The after-after party featured copious amounts of neon lights, a DJ, sweet treats and even a disco saddle hung from the ceiling of the tent.



Into the Wee Hours

The couple made an exit in style from the driveway of Harrison's house in a Cadillac Coupe Deville.

Of the moment, Harrison revealed to Vogue, “Despite what appeared to be this magical car ride into the night, we actually just took a quick circle around the block before ultimately slipping back into the house to join the rest of our wedding party as the last ones standing.

We kept the celebration going into the wee hours, dancing in my family’s living room. It was the perfect ending to a perfect night—and honestly, we couldn’t have imagined it any better.”

