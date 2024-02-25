Succession's Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen share sweet reunion

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Succession stars Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen shared a sweet reunion at the SAG Awards last night (February 24).

The trio were seen sharing a loving hug at the awards ceremony, before reuniting on stage to pick up the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.



Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Related: The Bear's Ayo Edebiri was "grounded" by parents after discovering Matthew Macfayden crush



Co-stars Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård, J Smith Cameron, Justine Lupe, Fisher Stevens, Dagmara Dominczyk and David Rasche also appeared on stage to celebrate their win.

"One last hurrah, I think," began Ruck, who accepted the award on behalf of the cast.

"I think right now you're looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful because not only did we get to all work on one of the best television shows, you know, maybe ever, we made friends for life.



Matt Winkelmeyer

Related: Meryl Streep compared to iconic Devil Wears Prada character during SAG Awards reunion

"And I think the magic of Succession was that the writing was so fabulous. It inspired all of us to bring our A-game from the very beginning."

He concluded: "And we got off on watching each other work, and we caught lightning in a bottle. Lucky, you know? So, now we're thrilled to be recognised by our peers."

It was the end of an era for the show's cast as they rounded out their final award ceremony of the season.

Sky Atlantic - HBO

Related: Succession's Jesse Armstrong rules out spin-off for hit show



Despite losing out on Lead Actor and Lead Actress SAG awards to The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and The Last of Us's Pedro Pascal, Succession's fourth and final season scooped multiple gongs at the Emmys and Golden Globes last month.

Culkin beat his co-stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox to the Best Actor prize at both ceremonies, while Sarah Snook and Macfadyen triumphed in the Best Actress and Supporting Actor categories.

Story continues

Succession aired on HBO in the US and is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.





You Might Also Like