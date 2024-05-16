Suki Waterhouse Says“ Daisy Jones & The Six ”Was Supposed to Play 2023 Lollapalooza

"[I'm] just sad that they’re not here," Waterhouse said of her former castmates while at the 2023 Chicago-based music festival

Suki Waterhouse just let us down easy.

The singer revealed in a new YouTube vlog from the 2023 Lollapalooza festival that she was supposed to perform with her former castmates from Daisy Jones & The Six at the Chicago-based music festival last summer.

During the Thursday, May 16 video, Waterhouse, 32, shared that she, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Josh Whitehouse, Will Harrison and Sebastian Chacon were set to perform at the event months after the series premiered.

“That whole thing was planned, we got people visas, like, it was an operation. And then the SAG strike happened, so we all decided that we should not perform at Lollapalooza,” the "OMG" artist recalled in the vlog.

The strike officially ended on Thursday, November 9 after beginning on Friday, July 14, 2023. Because the band was a fictional element of a scripted series, the actors were unable to talk about — or, in their case, perform — anything related to the series.

“But I am looking out my window today, just sad that they’re not here,” she confessed.

While the fictional band wasn’t able to perform for a live audience following the release of the series — and the signature original album AURORA — Waterhouse previously told PEOPLE in December that a performance isn’t off the table.

"That's always been a dream for the whole cast," she said. "And we hope that someday it will become a reality."

The limited series was based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name and detailed the rise and fall of a fictional '70s rock band — loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac — and its enigmatic frontwoman Daisy Jones (Keough).

After the premiere, Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for a best compilation soundtrack for visual media at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The series was also nominated for nine Emmy awards — including limited series, actress in a limited series or a movie, supporting actress, casting, period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic), sound mixing, production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more), music supervision and period costumes.

Daisy Jones & The Six is available stream on Amazon Prime Video.

