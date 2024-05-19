What did you miss?

Sir Keir Starmer appeared in this weekend's Sunday Brunch line-up alongside Dermot O'Leary, Kiefer Sutherland, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Vinette Robinson and Laufey.

Introducing the leader of the Labour Party, who would later exit the studio to go and watch his beloved Arsenal FC play Everton FC in the final match of the Premier League season, the show's co-host Tim Lovejoy snuck in a neat quip about Starmer stepping out of the political realm for once.

Lovejoy and fellow presenter Simon Rimmer then had him rustle up tandoori salmon in the kitchen.

The political party leader was on cooking duties. (Channel 4 screenshot)

What, how and why?

While highlighting Ghosts actor Smith-Bynoe's silver Sunday Brunch mug - today's episode (19 May) marked his seventh time as a guest - Lovejoy asked Starmer: "What on earth are you doing here? You should be on BBC with Laura Kuenssberg..."

"This is so much nicer!" smiled the politician, who held the position of Director of Public Prosecutions for five years until 2013.

"We're gonna grill you," joked Lovejoy in response. "Actually I'm not like that, that's not my style. I can't vouch for Simon though, he's got a bit of Loose Women about him. It is your first time on the show, hopefully you'll enjoy yourself today!"

Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Laufey, Vinette Robinson and Dermot O'Leary dig into the Sunday Brunch grub. (Channel 4 screenshot)

What was the feeling over on social media?

Politics doesn't necessarily mesh well with the loose Sunday Brunch format, and that was clearly reflected in the online reactions to Starmer's appearance.

"If politicians coming on #sundaybrunch think it makes them popular..... then they've obviously underestimated this audience," reckoned one person.

"When you turn on #sundaybrunch and see Kier Starmer cooking tandoori salmon. You know it's time to watch #saturdaykitchen again," wrote another unimpressed viewer, while a third user wondered: "Just tuned in .... keir starmer is cooking fish ... did i wake up in a parallel universe".

It wasn't just moaning and groaning, though, as several Sunday Brunchers appreciated witnessing a different side to Starmer.

Love having @Keir_Starmer in my living room this morning via @SundayBrunchC4 👨‍🍳🍣



He’s doing what he loves - cooking, chatting about the family & of course football!



He’s genuinely a nice bloke, and it’s great that more people are able to get to see this 📺 #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/NJlMQbeBe2 — Alex Davies-Jones MP (@AlexDaviesJones) May 19, 2024

Starmer on #SundayBrunch so random and interesting. Makes a change from him going on #BBCLauraK and having to listen to her 'let's make you look bad' questions. pic.twitter.com/VJHZnURqUA — Susan Seddon 🥳🎆✨ (@SuzeHopper1) May 19, 2024

Didn’t realise Keir Starmer was on #SundayBrunch on #C4 today



A much better watch than #bbclaurak

or #TrevorPhillips — Hugh Edwards - NOT the newsreader (@HughEdw31897368) May 19, 2024

People whinging about Starmer appearing on #sundaybrunch need to get a grip and grow up!



Funnily enough, they weren't concerned when Rishi appeared on #loosewomen, why?



It's an election year. They want votes, so they're going to be soft campaigning on TV. Grow up or switch over — Bzp (@b_z_p1) May 19, 2024

Sunday Brunch airs weekly on Channel 4.

