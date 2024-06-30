Sunflower farm offers maze and photo spots in Stanislaus County. Here’s when and where

Inside Look is a Modesto Bee series where we take readers behind the scenes at restaurants, new businesses, local landmarks and news stories.

Few things spark happiness as quickly as a sunflower. Plant thousands of them in a maze, and you’re assured a full day of smiles.

Nestled in the outskirts of Waterford, the newly opened Sunflower Maze at Old Tim Bell Farms is already a hit.

Opened on Saturday, June 22, the first day brought out around 500 people, says owner Rachel Springer. She, her husband Tyler, and their young sons Axel and Boe, embarked on this flower journey last fall after going viral with their family photos.

“We planted a wildflower garden with sunflowers to take our family photos last October. People went wild over the portraits and my photographer encouraged us to open this up for photo opportunities. It became popular and then we had the idea to create a maze,” says Rachel Springer.

Vistors take pictures inside the sunflower maze at Old Tim Bell Farm in Waterford, Calif., Friday, June 28, 2024.

Set on their five acres, the maze is about half an acre, but not daunting. Pleasant paths are abuzz with bees and dragonflies and the excitement of getting to the center. Once there, a charming wooden swing lies among the blooms setting the scene for an incredible shot.

Photo opportunities are everywhere with a rustic barn set beside the maze and a row of cosmos in white, purple, and pink varieties.

Springer rents the space for photography sessions and plans to add more varieties of sunflowers in different colors for next year. She explains that there are three different varieties of sunflowers, all yellow but in varying shades of gold and pale yellow and they grow to about 6-9 feet tall.

Isaac Flores and Jocelyn Lao of Modesto walk out the flower gardens at Old Tim Bell Farm in Waterford, Calif., Friday, June 28, 2024.

There are plenty of activities for kids including cornhole, a giant Connect Four game, drawing and music-making stations, and a ball-in-the-basket toss. A particular favorite may be the mascots, two goats named Dumbo and Milkshake and a very eager black pot-bellied pig named Porkie.

“We didn’t plan on having a pig,” says Springer, “but he was abandoned on a family friend’s property a few months ago and they realized how friendly he was. He especially likes children. My husband rescued him and gave him to me for Mother’s Day and now he’s a part of our family.”

Porkie the pot-bellied pig is eager to greet guest at the Old Tim Bell Farm in Waterford, Calif., Friday, June 28, 2024.

On weekends, the farm hosts food and beverage trucks to be enjoyed on the on-site picnic tables. On Friday, June 28th, the farm hosted its first night maze for those who prefer it a bit cooler when the sun goes down.

Though just opened, the maze may have limited open days because of the climbing temperatures. Springer explains that sunflowers tend to wilt and droop at high temperatures and they will eventually deteriorate quickly. For this reason, the Springers have planted another sunflower maze scheduled to bloom and be re-opened in early August. If you miss your chance this month, keep an eye on their social media for the next open dates.

Anthony Strong and his daughter London, 9, right, play games at Old Tim Bell Farm in Waterford, Calif., Friday, June 28, 2024.

Springer says their family has a big vision for this fall and next year including a pumpkin patch and a corn maze, replacing the sunflower maze when the cooler season comes. She says they will have vendors and food trucks on select weekends and plan to expand the maze next year.

The maze is open through July 14th, Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Springer says they may be closed certain days depending on the weather and to always check their Instagram at Oldtimbellfarms for the latest information.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Kids aged 2 and under are free. Photographers and patrons interested in portrait sessions can contact the farm at (209) 853-0601 for rates and availability. The farm also sells sunflowers, apricots, cucumbers, zucchini, and bell peppers.

Cosmos flower garden at Old Tim Bell Farm in Waterford, Calif., Friday, June 28, 2024.

Old Tim Bell Farm in Waterford, Calif., Friday, June 28, 2024.

Jasmine Barajas and Savannah Leal, 4, pose for pictures on a swing inside the sunflower patch at Old Tim Bell Farm in Waterford, Calif., Friday, June 28, 2024.