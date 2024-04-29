Sunny and warm for the next few days but cooler changes arrive later in the week
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer this week could get as well as when some wind and rain may arrive.
Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario
Springtime snows could disrupt travel this week across parts of B.C. and Alberta
As humidity levels rise, Southern Ontario faces an increased risk of severe storms. These storms could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potentially dangerous lightning. Stay informed and prepared as meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides updates.
Residents and businesses in Winnipeg's cottage country are worried that Parks Canada will close access to a popular lake this spring and summer. The concern comes in response to zebra mussels, an invasive species that are now, apparently, the farthest west they've ever reached in Canada. Melissa Ridgen has the details.
A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when
A late-April system will bring winter-like weather to parts of northern Ontario as we kick off the new week
Rescue officials who spent a month trying to save a young killer whale stuck in a lagoon off Vancouver Island say they’re overjoyed she made it out on her own. The calf went out at high tide through a narrow opening, calling out as she headed to the open ocean, where Fisheries Department and First Nations officials hope she’ll reconnect with her family pod. (Apr. 26, 2024)
FacebookOne climber died and a second was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve this week. The accident happened in Ruth Gorge, as the team—Robbi Mecus, 52, and her climbing partner—tackled a treacherous route known as “The Escalator,” on the night of April 25.“The approximately 5,000-foot route involves navigating a mix of steep rock, ice, and snow,” the parks service said. Another climbing party witnessed the roped pair fall
At least four people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.
Several buildings at Omaha’s airport facility suffered significant damage as a tornado roared across the airfield Friday, but luckily no one was injured.
Another day of severe weather and flash flooding continues on Sunday for the central U.S., which is still recovering from the several damaging tornadoes that have struck parts of the region since Friday.
Severe weather in Iowa: Polk County now under tornado warning
Clean-up efforts and assessments of the devastation wrought by an outbreak of more than two dozen tornadoes were underway Saturday in Omaha, Neb., as forecasters warned of more trouble ahead.
Yarmouth to Nain and everywhere in between, Atlantic Canada will see three sides of the same storm this week
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl
A local community is urging the government body to secure funding to get rid of an estimated 27,000 tonnes of illegal waste.
Peter Smith, 64, was savaged 10 metres off the shore in Courland Bay, on the north coast of Tobago.
Tornadoes tore through the Midwest this week.
THUNDER BAY – The federal budget’s commitment to getting a bridge built over Berens River is a “game changer” and great news for thousands of people in the North, according to Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota. “It’s a fantastic announcement for Northwestern Ontario, not only Red Lake but also for our First Nations community,” he said in an interview during the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association’s annual conference. Perhaps the most important benefit from a bridge east of Pikangikum First Nation