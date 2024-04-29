Sunny and warm for the next few days but cooler changes arrive later in the week

KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer this week could get as well as when some wind and rain may arrive.

  • Storm with snow and tornadoes moves to Canada

    Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario

  • Beware a burst of late-April snow for parts of B.C., Alberta

    Springtime snows could disrupt travel this week across parts of B.C. and Alberta

  • Humidity brings severe storm risk in Southern Ontario

    As humidity levels rise, Southern Ontario faces an increased risk of severe storms. These storms could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potentially dangerous lightning. Stay informed and prepared as meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides updates.

  • Zebra mussels could force closure of Manitoba's Clear Lake

    Residents and businesses in Winnipeg's cottage country are worried that Parks Canada will close access to a popular lake this spring and summer. The concern comes in response to zebra mussels, an invasive species that are now, apparently, the farthest west they've ever reached in Canada. Melissa Ridgen has the details.

  • B.C. man captures video of 2 bear cubs waking from winter slumber

    A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when

  • Icy conditions set to complicate travel in northern Ontario

    A late-April system will bring winter-like weather to parts of northern Ontario as we kick off the new week

  • Newsroom Ready: Orphan killer whale called out as she made her way to the open ocean

    Rescue officials who spent a month trying to save a young killer whale stuck in a lagoon off Vancouver Island say they’re overjoyed she made it out on her own. The calf went out at high tide through a narrow opening, calling out as she headed to the open ocean, where Fisheries Department and First Nations officials hope she’ll reconnect with her family pod. (Apr. 26, 2024)

  • Climber Dies in 1,000-Foot Fall From Denali Peak

    FacebookOne climber died and a second was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve this week. The accident happened in Ruth Gorge, as the team—Robbi Mecus, 52, and her climbing partner—tackled a treacherous route known as “The Escalator,” on the night of April 25.“The approximately 5,000-foot route involves navigating a mix of steep rock, ice, and snow,” the parks service said. Another climbing party witnessed the roped pair fall

  • At least 4 killed in Oklahoma tornado outbreak, as threat of severe storms continues from Missouri to Texas

    At least four people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.

  • Omaha airport takes significant damage from EF-2 tornado

    Several buildings at Omaha’s airport facility suffered significant damage as a tornado roared across the airfield Friday, but luckily no one was injured.

  • Tornado Watches issued as 4th straight day of severe weather unfolds

    Another day of severe weather and flash flooding continues on Sunday for the central U.S., which is still recovering from the several damaging tornadoes that have struck parts of the region since Friday.

  • Severe weather in Iowa: Polk County now under tornado warning

  • Clean-up, damage assessment underway in Omaha after major tornado outbreak

    Clean-up efforts and assessments of the devastation wrought by an outbreak of more than two dozen tornadoes were underway Saturday in Omaha, Neb., as forecasters warned of more trouble ahead.

  • Sluggish storm lands a hat trick over Atlantic Canada this week

    Yarmouth to Nain and everywhere in between, Atlantic Canada will see three sides of the same storm this week

  • What you need to know to stay up-to-date on Alberta wildfires

    Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl

  • Calls to clear up ‘environmental disaster’ beauty spot in Kent

    A local community is urging the government body to secure funding to get rid of an estimated 27,000 tonnes of illegal waste.

  • British tourist ‘aware and able to communicate’ in hospital after shark attack

    Peter Smith, 64, was savaged 10 metres off the shore in Courland Bay, on the north coast of Tobago.

  • Photos: Tornadoes rip through Nebraska and Iowa, destroying homes and causing severe damage

    Tornadoes tore through the Midwest this week.

  • Berens River bridge commitment deemed a 'game changer'

    THUNDER BAY – The federal budget’s commitment to getting a bridge built over Berens River is a “game changer” and great news for thousands of people in the North, according to Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota. “It’s a fantastic announcement for Northwestern Ontario, not only Red Lake but also for our First Nations community,” he said in an interview during the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association’s annual conference. Perhaps the most important benefit from a bridge east of Pikangikum First Nation