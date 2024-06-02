Sunset Sound Cleared Of Homeless Encampment; Some Had Lived Outside Recording Studio For Years

More than 30 unhoused were removed Friday from outside of Sunset Sound, the iconic recording studio used by such artists as Elton John, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Van Halen.

The long-standing encampment outside of the Hollywood studio has been a source of ire in the neighborhood, while the owner has reportedly complained about sidewalk fires and break-ins. The clean-up was orchestrated by Inside Safe, Mayor Karen Bass’ initiative to remove the unhoused off of Los Angeles streets and into city-leased housing.

“Many people living at this encampment have been in the same area on the street for over five years, and now they are finally able to move into housing because of Inside Safe,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez in a statement. “With 100% of unhoused residents accepting services and housing through this operation, we are proving that when we do the hard work to find sustainable housing solutions, we can bring folks off the streets for good.”

“Friday’s Inside Safe at Sunset Sound demonstrates that we can successfully bring people inside when the County, City, and community come together in our shared mission to solve our homelessness crisis,” added Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

Sunset Studio on Sunset Boulevard was created in 1958 by Tutti Camarata, Walt Disney’s director of recording. A who’s who of artists have recorded at the facility, including The Doors, Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Oingo Boingo, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Beach Boys and Annette Funicello.

