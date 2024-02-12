Super Bowl 2024: Kansas Chiefs stun San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win second straight NFL title

Patrick Mahomes cemented the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty status by leading the charge to a third Super Bowl title in five years.

Quarterback Mahomes piloted a turnaround victory in Las Vegas last night, as the Chiefs first forced overtime and then downed the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman ensured Kansas’ place as the NFL’s next legacy franchise, as the first team to claim consecutive Super Bowl crowns since the Patriots of 2003 and 2004.

Mahomes is now just the third quarterback in NFL history to win three or more Super Bowl titles, with Andy Reid the fifth coach to hit the same milestone.

Tight end Travis Kelce sealed the Chiefs’ win with a kiss with megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift, then targeted a threepeat next year.

Mecole Hardman scored the winning touchdown in overtime (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Chiefs’ refusal to accept pre-match underdog status eventually bore out, toppling San Francisco again in a repeat of the 2020 battle for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The 49ers were left to lick the wounds of a third Super Bowl loss since their last NFL triumph, that dates back to 1995.

Kelce endured a turbulent night, bumping into coach Reid on the sidelines and screaming in the 65-year-old's face amid a first-half where he could take just one catch for a solitary yard.

All that angst evaporated on the air of victory though, as Kelce ended the tussle with 93 receiving yards – and Mahomes throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

Any doubts that the entertainment capital of the world would fail to host an evening of razzamatazz were put to bed by such a dramatic end to a night so often dominated by defence.

Kelce could not help but let himself get carried away in victory, jumping into the Elvis-inspired spirit when plotting the Chiefs’ course towards yet more records.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the win (Getty Images)

“We’ve been fighting for this all year,” said Kelce.

“The goal has always been to get three (in a row), but you can’t do it without getting two and we’ve had a target on our back all year.

“We get a chance to do it all again next year. I’ll see you there. Viva Las Vegas!”

A messy contest was punctuated by four turnovers, with the match scoreless at the end of a tense first quarter.

The 49ers ended the collective malaise when wide receiver Jauan Jennings threw his first pass since high school to send Christian McCaffrey in for the opening touchdown.

The Chiefs stayed in touch with a field goal before half-time, then wrestled a lead in the third quarter thanks to Marquez Valdes-Scantling's touchdown.

Brock Purdy converted a risky fourth down as the 49ers went for broke, vindicating the move two plays later when Jennings got back to his receiving day job and capped the drive with a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with the Vince Lombardi Trophy (AP)

In the process Jennings became just the second man to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the same Super Bowl, after the Eagles’ Nick Foles in 2017.

The Chiefs blocked the extra-point kick though, restricting the 49ers to a three-point lead, which ultimately proved crucial.

The two teams traded field goals for a 19-19 deadlock and overtime, before Mahomes eventually, and again, came up trumps.

Mahomes was named Most Valuable Player for the third time in the Super Bowl, becoming the first man to claim the award in successive years since Terry Bradshaw in 1979 and 1980.

“The whole game was just a microcosm of our entire season,” said Mahomes.

“The defence kept us in there, with the offence making plays when it counted.

“I know we’re going to celebrate, but we’re not done. We’ve got a young team and we’re going to keep this thing going.”