Super Bowl 2024: UK start time today, half-time show, TV, prediction and odds for Chiefs vs 49ers

Las Vegas is the destination for tonight’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

All the glitz and glamour of one of the world’s most famous and most watched annual sporting events descends upon Sin City for what should be an unforgettable clash, with no shortage of entertainment both on and off the field.

Despite a tough regular-season campaign by their usual sky-high standards, the Chiefs are well on their way to succeeding the New England Patriots as the next great NFL dynasty as they prepare to contest their fourth Super Bowl in just the last five years, backed by a strong defensive unit, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a surprisingly pedestrian attack that suddenly came alive at just the right time during the playoffs as they knocked off the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC once more.

Standing between Andy Reid’s side and a fourth Super Bowl title overall is a stacked 49ers team under Kyle Shanahan that went 12-5 during the regular season to claim the No1 seed in the NFC, outlasting a vibrant young Green Bay Packers team in the Divisional Round and then producing an epic comeback to break the hearts of the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

When is Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl 58, or Super Bowl LVIII to use the Roman numerals, takes place today, Sunday February 11, 2024.

Where is Super Bowl 2024?

This year, the Super Bowl is taking place at the impressive Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, technically just south-west of the city of Las Vegas. It is home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers clash in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Super Bowl 2024 teams

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons, having outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a thriller in Arizona 12 months ago that saw brothers Travis and Jason Kelce go head to head.

They lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, having defeated the 49ers in Miami in 2020 to win their first title since 1969.

The 49ers will be eager for revenge this time around as they look to pull level with the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers with a record-equalling sixth title overall, having lost on their last two Super Bowl appearances and won none since taking five in a row between 1981-1994.

Super Bowl 2024 UK time

In the UK, Super Bowl LVIII is due to get underway at 11:30pm GMT. That is 3:30pm local time.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 on UK TV

TV channel and live stream: Fans in the UK can watch the big game live via NFL Game Pass on DAZN, with it costing 99p to sign up.

Live coverage is also available on ITV1 and the ITVX app and website, with coverage beginning at 10:45pm.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL and the Sky Go app will have live coverage of their own from 10pm.

The Evening Standard's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Super Bowl 2024 half-time show

This year, the Super Bowl half-time show is being performed by American R&B superstar Usher.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will perform the pre-game entertainment, with McEntire singing the national anthem.

Taylor Swift will have a purely watching brief as she once again supports partner Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ superstar tight end.

Super Bowl 2024 prediction

If the last few weeks of the playoffs have taught us anything, it is that you can never, ever count out Mahomes or the Chiefs, or prepare to look very foolish indeed.

It was far from a vintage regular season for them, with their usually potent offense surprisingly sputtering and a hugely underwhelming wide receiver corps hamstrung by repeated drops and poor performances that wasted the plethora of chances always set up by one of the greatest quarterbacks American football has ever seen.

But this is by far their best defense of the era and they were able to carry the team before the offense eventually kicked back into gear, stepping up massively by holding Lamar Jackson and the much-fancied Ravens to just 10 points in the AFC Championship Game last time out.

Patrick Mahomes is out to win a third Super Bowl title in Las Vegas this weekend (Getty Images)

The 49ers will be on a real high after erasing a 17-0 and then 24-7 deficit to beat the upstart Lions and in the likes of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle boast one of the most unstoppable attacking units around.

There should be points aplenty in what we hope will be an absolute thriller in Las Vegas, but the 49ers’ defense showed some worrying signs against the Lions and could well be exploited once again on the biggest stage.

Chiefs to win, 34-31.

Super Bowl 2024 odds

Chiefs to win: 11/10

49ers to win: 3/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).