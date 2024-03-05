Super Tuesday live updates: What's at stake for Trump, Haley on massive day of primaries

Super Tuesday is here, and voters from coast to coast are casting their ballots and making their voices heard.

Super Tuesday earned its nickname because it's the date the most states hold their primaries and caucuses. That means it's also when the most delegates are at stake for presidential hopefuls fighting to earn their party's nomination.

Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are facing off in Republican races from California to Maine. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is fending off his Democratic challengers and trying to build momentum as he seeks a second term in office.

Keep up with the USA TODAY Network's live coverage of Super Tuesday and check back here for results.

What states vote on Super Tuesday?

The states holding primary elections on Tuesday include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

One territory, American Samoa, will also hold a primary election.

Iowa's Democratic Party will also release the results of its mail-in voting on March 5.

– Ken Tran

What races are at stake on Super Tuesday – other than the presidential election?

It’s not just the presidential primaries that matter on Super Tuesday. Other competitive election are slated to happen in the states voting on March 5.

California, for instance, is seeing a fierce intra-party primary battle between three major Democrats for a solidly blue open Senate seat in the liberal state. California voters will also consider a ballot measure known as Proposition 1, which would address the state's mental health system and homelessness crisis.

North Carolinians will also vote in a gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, setting up what's expected to be a high-pressure race in the fall. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has emerged as the Democratic frontrunner, while North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is expected to lead Republicans.

– Ken Tran

When do polls close?

Here's a look at when polls will close states across the country holding elections on Super Tuesday. Some areas may close polls earlier or later than these times, so check with your local election officials before casting your ballot.

Alabama: 7 p.m. CST

Alaska: 8 p.m. AKST

Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. CST

California 8 p.m. PST

Colorado: 7 p.m. MST

Iowa (No live voting. Republicans held their caucuses Jan. 15. Democrats are voting by mail.)

Maine 8 p.m. EST

Massachusetts 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota 8 p.m. CST

North Carolina 7:30 p.m. EST

Oklahoma 7 p.m. CST

Tennessee: Varies by county, but many polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Texas 7 p.m. CST

Utah: 8 p.m. MST

Vermont 7 p.m. EST

Virginia 7 p.m. EST

– Marina Pitofsky and Mike Trautmann

Which Super Tuesday states have open primaries?

Most primaries fall into one of five categories: closed, partially closed, open to unaffiliated voters, partially open and open, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. The critical distinction among the categories is whether voters who are not registered party members can participate in a party’s primary.

Open primaries allow voters to choose which party’s ballot to vote without having to disclose or register with that respective party. This gives voters the opportunity to vote across party lines. Six Super Tuesday states will hold open primaries: Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

Five other states - Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Tennessee – will be open to unaffiliated voters on Super Tuesday, meaning voters who are not registered to a specific party can participate in a party’s primary of their choosing.

- Kathryn Palmer and Rachel Looker

