Biden warns Trump can do ‘whatever he pleases’ if elected as Republicans relish Supreme Court immunity ruling: Live

Joe Biden slammed the Supreme Court for its ruling on Donald Trump’s immunity from criminal prosecution during an address to the nation from the White House on Monday evening.

“For all practical purposes, today’s decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle. And it’s a dangerous precedent,” said Biden.

Earlier, the court ruled that Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for official acts conducted during his time as president, but not “unofficial” acts. The ruling could have a huge impact on cases connected to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The former president’s defense has already been shot down by the federal judge overseeing the election interference case brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith, as well as by a unanimous panel of appeals court judges, the latter writing that Trump’s attempts to stay in power after losing the vote to Joe Biden four years ago represented “an unprecedented assault on the structure of our government.”

The court’s ruling will have profound consequences for holding former presidents accountable for crimes committed while occupying the White House.

But the court’s decision to take up the case – and to wait until the final day of its current session to issue a ruling – ensures that voters will not see a verdict in the case against Trump for unlawfully conspiring to overturn the last election before they cast their ballots in the next one this November.

Key Points

Supreme Court awards Donald Trump some immunity from prosecution

Trump says SCOTUS decision should end all cases against him

Where do the cases against Trump stand now after SCOTUS ruling?

‘The President is now a king above the law’

MAGA-world celebrate ‘big win’ over Supreme Court immunity ruling

04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump and his allies are celebrating after the Supreme Court ruled that he may have some immunity from prosecution.

In a 6-3 decision released on Monday, the court ruled that former presidents have some immunity from criminal prosecution for “official” actions, meaning that Trump could dodge some charges for his alleged plot to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Martha McHardy has the story.

Trump and MAGA Republicans celebrate ‘big win’ over Supreme Court immunity ruling

Where do Trump’s criminal cases stand now?

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The Supreme Court’s monumental decision on whether Donald Trump is shielded from criminal prosecution for his actions in office will likely derail his election interference trial.

Alex Woodward explains.

SCOTUS’s ‘dangerous’ decision shields Trump from criminal prosecution. Now what?

‘Americans should be scared’

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has shifted into a full-court press against Donald Trump in response to the incumbent’s disastrous debate performance last week.

On a press call Monday, Biden campaign surrogates including former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, and deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks warned that American democracy would disappear in November if Democrats and concerned Americans did not rally behind the president. The call was organized in response to the Supreme Court’s decision granting Trump and all US presidents limited immunity from prosecution for official acts. It also appears to be in response to newfound concerns from his own party that Biden isn’t a strong enough candidate to win the presidential election.

Notably, the Biden campaign team only took questions from four journalists on the call, only one of whom was a White House beat reporter.

John Bowden and Andrew Feinberg report from Washington, DC.

‘Americans should be scared’: Biden allies use forceful rhetoric on media call

Why is Trump still complaining?

01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes:

Former president Donald Trump got almost everything he could have wanted in the past week and a half.

Not only did President Joe Biden’s performance at the debate on Thursday evening in Atlanta send the Democratic Party into a collective panic — with some even speculating that the party would need to replace the president — but Trump has received legal rulings that have benefited him and his political movement.

Nevertheless, because he is who he is, he can’t help but continue to air his grievances.

Continue reading...

A Supreme Court victory and a Democrat meltdown — yet Trump is still complaining

‘A terrible disservice’: Biden slams Supreme Court immunity ruling, says it lets presidents ignore the law

01:19 , Graeme Massie

Biden slams Supreme Court immunity ruling calling it ‘a terrible disservice’

Biden addresses nation in wake of Supreme Court decision

Tuesday 2 July 2024 00:54 , Graeme Massie

President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington DC (AP)

Biden slams ‘dangerous precedent’ set by Supreme Court

Tuesday 2 July 2024 00:52 , Graeme Massie

“For all practical purposes, today’s decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle. And it’s a dangerous precedent. Because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law, even including the Supreme Court of the United States. The only limits will be self-imposed,” said Biden in an address to the nation on Monday evening.

SCOTUS ruling ‘an instruction manual for lawbreaking presidents'

Tuesday 2 July 2024 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“The Court has issued an instruction manual for lawbreaking presidents,” said Michael Waldman, the president of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. “Make sure you conspire only with other government employees. You’ll never be held to account.” — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 1, 2024

Full story: Supreme Court grants Trump immunity for ‘official’ acts in landmark ruling that will delay trial

Monday 1 July 2024 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former presidents have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday – extending the delay in the criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, and all but ending prospects he could be tried before the November election.

In a 6-3 decision released on Monday, the court rejected Trump’s suggestion of total immunity but said some of the actions laid out in the federal election interference indictment related to his official acts and are protected.

Ariana Baio and Alex Woodward report.

SCOTUS grants Trump immunity for ‘official’ acts in ruling that will delay trial

Biden to deliver remarks on SCOTUS immunity ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 23:02 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling at 7.45pm this evening from the White House.

Watch: Former Jan 6 committee member says theoretically Biden could take out justices

Monday 1 July 2024 23:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Zoe Lofgren says under the SCOTUS ruling, Biden could have the conservative justices taken out, "Theoretically, Biden, acting within the scope of his official duties, could dispatch the military to take out the conservative justices on the court, and he'd be immune." pic.twitter.com/vbz4EJI6la — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 1, 2024

Democrat lawmaker to introduce constitutional amendment to reverse SCOTUS decision

Monday 1 July 2024 22:45 , Oliver O'Connell

New York Democrat representative Joe Morelle says he will introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse today’s Supreme Court decision.

“I will introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse SCOTUS’ harmful decision and ensure that no president is above the law. This amendment will do what SCOTUS failed to do—prioritize our democracy”

NEW: Rep Joe Morelle (D-NY)



“I will introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse SCOTUS’ harmful decision and ensure that no president is above the law. This amendment will do what SCOTUS failed to do—prioritize our democracy” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 1, 2024

Watch: Nixon lawyer says he would have walked under this ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Dean: I think Nixon would have walked under this ruling… pic.twitter.com/J2ImojbjZ9 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2024

Raskin says SCOTUS decision underscores extent of erosion of democratic values

Monday 1 July 2024 22:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Democratic Rep Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee says today’s Supreme Court decision “is a radical break from the rule of law which underscores how much our democratic values have been eroded and are on the line in November”.

Here’s his statement in full:

"Today, the Supreme Court took a bulldozer to the democratic credo that no one-including presidents and former presidents- is above the law. Three years ago, after Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, Mitch McConnell explained, 'We have a criminal justice system in this country... And former Presidents are not immune from being held accountable. But today, far-right justices embedded with the 'Stop the Steal' movement conferred broad immunity on Donald Trump, even going so far as to help him keep evidence of his criminal actions from coming to light in a court of law. Today's ruling, postponing any prosecution of Trump until after the election and holding that Presidents are presumptively immune from criminal prosecution for using their office to assassinate political rivals, organize a military coup, or take bribes, is a radical break from the rule of law which underscores how much our democratic values have been eroded and are on the line in November. Donald Trump has made it clear that, if he wins election, he will use his presidential powers to pardon all his co-conspirators and weaponize the Justice Department by firing career employees and replacing them with an army of sycophants willing to engage in retributive harassment against his political opponents. All of this would be presumably allowable under today's horrific decision."

Watch: Neal Katyal reacts to Sotomayor’s blistering dissent of immunity ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 21:50 , Oliver O'Connell

"I've never seen language like this in a Supreme Court opinion."



WATCH: @neal_katyal reacts to Justice Sonia Sotomayor's scathing dissent on Trump's immunity ruling. pic.twitter.com/oBclF7cZfH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 1, 2024

MAGA-world celebrates ‘big win’ over Supreme Court immunity ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump and his allies are celebrating after the Supreme Court ruled that he may have some immunity from prosecution.

In a 6-3 decision released on Monday, the court ruled that former presidents have some immunity from criminal prosecution for “official” actions, meaning that Trump could dodge some charges for his alleged plot to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

However, the court conceded that “not everything the President does is official” and that “the President is not above the law.”

Martha McHardy reports.

Trump and MAGA Republicans celebrate ‘big win’ over Supreme Court immunity ruling

Trump calls Supreme Court decision ‘brilliantly written and wise'

Monday 1 July 2024 21:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has posted one of his trademark all-caps posts on Truth Social in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity.

He wrote: “THE SUPREME COURT DECISION IS A MUCH MORE POWERFUL ONE THAN SOME HAD EXPECTED IT TO BE. IT IS BRILLIANTLY WRITTEN AND WISE, AND CLEARS THE STENCH FROM THE BIDEN TRIALS AND HOAXES, ALL OF THEM, THAT HAVE BEEN USED AS AN UNFAIR ATTACK ON CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT, ME. MANY OF THESE FAKE CASES WILL NOW DISAPPEAR, OR WITHER INTO OBSCURITY. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Watch: Schiff says court decision is ‘dangerous, anti-democratic, and unprecedented'

Monday 1 July 2024 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Adam Schiff — now running for the Senate in California — says the Supreme Court’s decision is “dangerous, anti-democratic, and unprecedented”.

Moments ago the Supreme Court granted Donald Trump broad immunity for “official acts.”



This decision is dangerous, anti-democratic, and unprecedented.



Let’s break it down: pic.twitter.com/nfSUPVqwzl — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) July 1, 2024

SCOTUS avoids ruling in battle over social media moderation

Monday 1 July 2024 20:45 , Oliver O'Connell

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to take another look at a set of content moderation laws in Florida and Texas that were designed to protect conservative speech on social media platforms.

In a unanimous decision, the justices punted the social media moderation cases back to the lower courts, finding that they failed to properly analyze First Amendment challenges to the laws.

For now, social media companies can continue to regulate speech posted on platforms as usual.

Ariana Baio reports.

Supreme Court avoids ruling in battle over social media moderation

Might the evidence against Trump still be presented even if trial schedule is derailed?

Monday 1 July 2024 20:30 , Alex Woodward

Matthew Seligman, a constitutional scholar and a lawyer who argued in support of Jack Smith’s gag order request in the Mar-a-Lago case, said that as “challenging and really shocking this opinion is,” there are next steps.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the federal case against Donald Trump regarding election interference, will next determine if most of the allegations in the indictment are “official” actions or not.

“It’s an opinion that says ‘we still have to see and the district court still has to decide,’” he said.

That will effectively be a “mini-trial” with fact-finding and evidence, including Trump testifying, Seligman said.

“It slows things down” and “it’s a poor, poor substitute for an actual trial that puts on the issue of guilt and innocence,” he says, “but it is an opportunity to bring much of this evidence to light so the American people can see some of the former president’s crimes.”

Norm Eisen says Judge Tanya Chutkan should set out a schedule for those hearings imminently.

‘Americans should be scared’

Monday 1 July 2024 20:15 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has shifted into a full-court press against Donald Trump in response to the incumbent’s disastrous debate performance last week.

On a press call Monday, Biden campaign surrogates including former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, and deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks warned that American democracy would disappear in November if Democrats and concerned Americans did not rally behind the president. The call was organized in response to the Supreme Court’s decision granting Trump and all US presidents limited immunity from prosecution for official acts. It also appears to be in response to newfound concerns from his own party that Biden isn’t a strong enough candidate to win the presidential election.

Notably, the Biden campaign team only took questions from four journalists on the call, only one of whom was a White House beat reporter.

John Bowden and Andrew Feinberg report from Washington, DC.

‘Americans should be scared’: Biden allies use forceful rhetoric on media call

Supreme Court liberal justices denounce ‘nightmare’ immunity ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 20:05 , Oliver O'Connell

The Supreme Court’s three liberal justices have warned that their conservative colleagues have turned the president into “a king above the law” after they granted Donald Trump some immunity from criminal prosecution.

Monday’s decision radically and dangerously reshapes the presidency and “makes a mockery” of the Constitution and the idea that “no man is above the law,” according to a furious dissenting opinion from Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Alex Woodward reports.

Supreme Court liberal justices denounce ‘nightmare’ immunity ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 19:55 , Oliver O'Connell

J Michael Luttig, former judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, says the days of saying “no man is above the law” are over.

He posted on X: “It can never again be said that in America “no man is above the law.” The Supreme Court held today that the President of the United States — and the former president in particular — is above the law, and the only person in America who is above the law.”

It can never again be said that in America “no man is above the law.” The Supreme Court held today that the President of the United States — and the former president in particular — is above the law, and the only person in America who is above the law. — @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) July 1, 2024

Where do the cases against Trump stand now after SCOTUS ruling?

Monday 1 July 2024 19:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward reports:

The Supreme Court’s monumental decision on whether Donald Trump is shielded from criminal prosecution for his actions in office will likely derail his election interference trial.

On Monday, the court’s conservative majority ruled in a 6-3 decision that Trump is immune from prosecution for “official” acts performed as president, as outlined in the indictment against him.

It will now be up to the lower federal court judge overseeing the case to hold hearings on whether the allegations – including Trump’s alleged conspiracy to overturn Joe Biden’s victory and a pressure campaign aimed at his vice president and state officials – constitute “official” or “unofficial” acts.

Continue reading...

The Supreme Court has granted Trump some immunity. Where do his cases stand now?

‘Nixon would have had a pass’ under new SCOTUS ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 19:32 , Oliver O'Connell

“This is a radical decision by a radical court. It is judicial activism on steroids. … I’m somewhat stunned by it, and as I looked at it I realized Richard Nixon would have had a pass.”

“Virtually all of that evidence” outlined in the Watergate case “could easily be described as official conduct” under the Supreme Court’s new paradigm.

— Richard Nixon’s White House counsel John Dean

‘Dangerous and contrary to the American idea that no one is above the law

Monday 1 July 2024 19:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Norm Eisen, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and CNN legal analyst, told reporters on a call today that today’s decision substitutes Trump’s demand for absolute immunity with “a startling expansion of presidential immunity that goes beyond, far beyond, anything we’ve ever seen or contemplated in American history, that we’ve never needed … and that as the dissent properly point out, is dangerous and contrary to the American idea that no one is above the law.”

The court’s majority “has placed American presidents to some extent above the law.”

Full story: Supreme Court grants Trump immunity for ‘official’ acts in landmark ruling that will delay trial

Monday 1 July 2024 19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Former presidents have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday – extending the delay in the criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, and all but ending prospects he could be tried before the November election.

In a 6-3 decision released on Monday, the court rejected Trump’s suggestion of total immunity but said some of the actions laid out in the federal election interference indictment related to his official acts and are protected.

Ariana Baio and Alex Woodward report:

SCOTUS grants Trump immunity for ‘official’ acts in ruling that will delay trial

Trump says Biden should call off his ‘dogs'

Monday 1 July 2024 19:06 , Oliver O'Connell

DNC: Only Biden stands between Trump and threats to our democracy

Monday 1 July 2024 18:53 , Oliver O'Connell

“Today’s ruling only underscores the stakes of this election – this is not just about partisan politics, this is about freedom. Here are the facts: on January 6, Donald Trump inspired a mob of violent insurrectionists, who attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election. He has repeatedly put himself above our democracy, our constitution, and the American people. It’s hard to believe, but Trump has only become more unhinged in the years since he lost to Joe Biden, promising to be a dictator on ‘day one,’ suggesting the ‘termination’ of our Constitution to overturn valid election results, and warning of a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses again. The only thing standing between Donald Trump and his threats to our democracy is President Biden – and the American people will stand once again on the side of democracy this November.”

— Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison

ACLU: Decision undermines ability to hold elected official accountable

Monday 1 July 2024 18:35 , Oliver O'Connell

“Our nation, including the District of Columbia, is governed by the rule of law, not kings,” said Monica Hopkins, executive director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia. “As we stated in our brief, there are few propositions more dangerous in a democracy than the notion that an elected head of state is above the law. Upholding the rule of law protects individual rights and prevents abuse of power by ensuring equal treatment and accountability. The Constitution does not give the President a special license to violate criminal law. Today’s ruling substantially undermines the ability to hold elected officials accountable and threatens longstanding principles undergirding our democracy.”

Read the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s presidential immunity in full

Monday 1 July 2024 18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump, and any future president, has some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken as president.

While the nation’s highest court rejected the former president’s suggestion of total immunity, in a 6-3 ruling the justices said that some actions – those deemed official acts – are protected.

Former presidents, however, have no immunity for unofficial acts – or conduct undertaken in private.

Here is the decision in full:

Read the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s presidential immunity in full

Barrett says organizing alternative slates of electors ‘private’ and not protected

Monday 1 July 2024 18:15 , Oliver O'Connell

In a footnote of her concurring opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett writes: “Sorting private from official conduct sometimes will be difficult—but not always. Take the President’s alleged attempt to organize alternative slates of electors. In my view, that conduct is private and therefore not entitled to protection.”

ACLU: ‘Opinion sits like a loaded weapon for Trump to abuse'

Monday 1 July 2024 18:08 , Oliver O'Connell

“On purely partisan lines, the Supreme Court today for the first time in history places presidents substantially above the law. It ruled that former President Trump cannot be prosecuted for deploying Justice Department officials to pursue his own criminal ends. And with respect to other presidential actions, it announces ‘presumptive immunity,’ and offers only a vague and unworkable standard that is likely to mire the case against former President Trump in years of litigation without holding him accountable for his criminal conduct in resisting the peaceful transfer of power. The opinion also sits like a loaded weapon for Trump to abuse in the pursuit of criminal ends if he is reelected.”

— ACLU National Legal Director David Cole

Welch: Court has ‘lost all credibility’

Monday 1 July 2024 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Senator Peter Welch (D-VT): “This Court has lost all credibility—made painfully clear by the fact that Justice Thomas and Justice Alito refused to recuse themselves from this case despite their glaring lack of impartiality.”

AOC calls Supreme Court decision ‘assault on American democracy’ will file for impeachment

Monday 1 July 2024 17:57 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls the Supreme Court decision an “assault on American democracy”.

She wrote on X:

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.

Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.

I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.

Crockett says court ruling underscores high stakes of election

Monday 1 July 2024 17:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Democratic Rep Jasmine Crockett reacts to Supreme Court ruling:

“Today is a rough day for me. Every day, I feel as if I’m literally scratching my head wondering how powerless I am, and this court continues to show us that they are going to strip any and all powers away.

“Obviously, this Supreme Court decision is devastating, but at the end of the day, today’s Supreme Court decision is just one example and a long, long line of them. That underscores the high stakes of this election.”

‘Americans should be scared’

Monday 1 July 2024 17:47 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has shifted into a full-court press against Donald Trump in response to the incumbent’s disastrous debate performance last week.

On a press call Monday, Biden campaign surrogates including former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, and deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks warned that American democracy would disappear in November if Democrats and concerned Americans did not rally behind the president. The call was organized in response to the Supreme Court’s decision granting Trump and all US presidents limited immunity from prosecution for official acts. It also appears to be in response to newfound concerns from his own party that Biden isn’t a strong enough candidate to win the presidential election.

Notably, the Biden campaign team only took questions from four journalists on the call, only one of whom was a White House beat reporter.

John Bowden and Andrew Feinberg report from Washington, DC.

‘Americans should be scared’: Biden allies use forceful rhetoric on media call

Goldman says ruling nail in coffin of court’s legitimacy

Monday 1 July 2024 17:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Dan Goldman (D-NY): “This ruling is perhaps the final nail in the coffin of this rogue Supreme Court’s claim to institutional legitimacy.”

He further said: “Today's decision by the conflicted and compromised Supreme Court has set back our democracy dramatically, and it allows for someone like Donald Trump to conspire with others while utilizing ostensibly official acts as a president to conspire to overturn an election.

“It is a sweeping and devastating opinion for our separation of powers and for our fundamental belief and notion that no one is above the law, the implication of it is significant. There will certainly not be a trial in that case before the election, and Donald Trump is given license to do the same thing that he did before, and that he will view this as his continuing quest for the presidency, as a personal ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card.

“If Joe Biden is not elected in November, we will not have a democracy that we have known for 250 years.”

Schumer slams ‘disgraceful decision’ by ‘MAGA SCOTUS'

Monday 1 July 2024 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer writes on X:

This disgraceful decision by the MAGA SCOTUS—which is comprised of 3 justices appointed by Trump himself—enables the former President to weaken our democracy by breaking the law.

It undermines SCOTUS's credibility and suggests political influence trumps all in our courts today.

Speaker Johnson says decision is defeat for ‘Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice'

Monday 1 July 2024 17:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson responded to the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity.

“Today's ruling by the Court is a victory for former President Trump and all future presidents, and another defeat for President Biden's weaponized Department of Justice and Jack Smith. The Court clearly stated that presidents are entitled to immunity for their official acts. This decision is based on the obviously unique power and position of the presidency, and comports with the Constitution and common sense. As President Trump has repeatedly said, the American people, not President Biden's bureaucrats, will decide the November 5th election.”

JD Vance says decision ‘massive win’ for Trump and rule of law

Monday 1 July 2024 17:22 , Oliver O'Connell

A massive win, not just for Trump but the rule of law. I’m still digesting but this may well destroy all of Jack Smith’s case against the president. pic.twitter.com/VLStINOheg — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 1, 2024

Gottheimer: Court decision violates Founders’ vision of America

Monday 1 July 2024 17:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey says on X: “America sought its independence because we didn’t want to be governed by a king who was shielded from accountability.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is completely at odds with our Founders’ vision. No one in our country should be above the law — President or private citizen.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says court made 'right decision’

Monday 1 July 2024 17:18 , Oliver O'Connell

While waiting for Steve Bannon to arrive at federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, Trump ally Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene told NBC News that the Supreme Court made the “right decision” in Trump's immunity case. She also said special counsel Jack Smith should be “defunded”.

US democracy ‘gravely wounded'

Monday 1 July 2024 17:16 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Attorney General Eric Holder writes:

Our democracy has been gravely wounded

The Trump immunity decision says: a president CAN VIOLATE THE CRIMINAL LAW if he acts within his broadly defined “constitutional authority”

Absurd and dangerous

There is no basis in the Constitution for this Court constructed monstrosity

Our democracy has been gravely wounded



The Trump immunity decision says: a president CAN VIOLATE THE CRIMINAL LAW if he acts within his broadly defined “constitutional authority”



Absurd and dangerous



There is no basis in the Constitution for this Court constructed… — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) July 1, 2024

Trump says decision should end all cases against him

Monday 1 July 2024 17:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump writes on Truth Social:

Today’s Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden’s Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes - The Manhattan SCAM cooked up by Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, Racist New York Attorney General Tish James’ shameless ATTACK on the amazing business that I have built, and the FAKE Bergdorf’s “case.” PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!

Monday 1 July 2024 17:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Former US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said of the court’s decision:

“Donald Trump is still the single greatest threat to our democracy. It was true yesterday, and it’s true even more, even more, especially after this ruling. Right now, we don’t need nine Supreme Court justices to tell me that Donald Trump was responsible for January 6. I was there, those people that attacked us. They attacked us in His name, on his orders. I was there when Donald Trump encouraged a mob of supporters to march on the Capitol to try to overturn the results of a free and fair election. I remember it clearly while they were beating officers with flags. While they were there, they said they were there to stop the steal. When we told them to leave, they said ‘the President told us to come.’”

“Trump has said there will be a bloodbath if he loses again. Well, I know what a bloodbath looks like, because I saw one on January 6. Here's the truth. I feel it will be worse if he regains power. Donald Trump has clear, clearly snapped, and he's out for revenge. The stakes of this election have never been higher. This election is about a choice between Joe Biden, who ran for office to protect our democracy after he saw the mob at Charlottesville, and Donald Trump, who called those rioters very fine people.”

“This is not a drill. Donald Trump is the single greatest threat to the United States of America in a generation. We can't let him anywhere in the Oval Office. Again. We can't count on the Supreme Court or any institution to hold him responsible. It's going to be up to the voters in November, and I look forward to helping elect Joe Biden as president.”

Don Jr hails ‘solid SCOTUS ruling'

Monday 1 July 2024 17:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Solid SCOTUS ruling today.



I’m sure the corrupt prosecutors and DC judge will work overtime to continue their lawfare. It’s all they have left. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 1, 2024

Pelosi: Decision violates principle no one above law

Monday 1 July 2024 17:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

“Today, the Supreme Court has gone rogue with its decision, violating the foundational American principle that no one is above the law.

“The former president’s claim of total presidential immunity is an insult to the vision of our founders, who declared independence from a King. A seriously dangerous aspect of the ruling is its holding that official acts are inadmissible in trials for unofficial acts. With its delay, the Republican-appointed 6-3 Court gave the defendant a political gift.

“The Supreme Court placed itself on trial with this decision – and its credibility has been further diminished in the eyes of all those who believe in the rule of law.”

The Supreme Court placed itself on trial with this decision – and its credibility has been further diminished in the eyes of all those who believe in the rule of law.



Read my full statement:https://t.co/Fq7ahpZCnO — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 1, 2024

SCOTUS rules for a North Dakota truck stop in a new blow to federal regulations

Monday 1 July 2024 17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The Supreme Court opened the door Monday to new, broad challenges to regulations long after they take effect, the third blow in a week to federal agencies.

The justices ruled 6-3 in favor of a truck stop in North Dakota that wants to sue over a regulation on debit card swipe fees that the federal appeals court in Washington upheld 10 years ago.

Federal law sets a six-year deadline for broad challenges to regulations. In this case, the regulation from the Federal Reserve governing the fees merchants must pay banks whenever customers use a debit card took effect in 2011.

The deadline for lawsuits over the regulation was in 2017.

Corner Post, a truck stop in Watford City in western North Dakota, didn’t open its doors until 2018.

Continue reading...

The Supreme Court rules for a North Dakota truck stop in a new blow to federal regulations

Monday 1 July 2024 16:50 , Oliver O'Connell

I wrote a history of Watergate that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize last year. And let me tell you: When Nixon said “if the president does it, it’s not illegal,” no one believed that was true. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) July 1, 2024

Monday 1 July 2024 16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Unfortunately, this is relevant again. pic.twitter.com/BhrWkVRX7Q — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) July 1, 2024

CREW: 'Today’s decision is dangerous and devastating’

Monday 1 July 2024 16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) President Noah Bookbinder, a former federal corruption prosecutor, released the following statement:

“Today’s decision is dangerous and devastating. Donald Trump’s attempts to claim absolute immunity do not hold up to even the barest scrutiny, but they have now largely been validated by our nation’s highest court. This threatens our system of democratic checks and balances by placing presidents above the rule of law, as well as throwing the future of Trump’s federal criminal cases into question.

“Despite this disastrous decision, Trump will likely still face charges for some of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his incitement of the insurrection. The District Court should move forward as quickly as possible to determine where immunity does and doesn’t apply in order to try the case this year.

“Accountability cannot wait. Congress must immediately enact legislation to prevent any president who engaged in insurrection against the Constitution—which two Colorado courts determined Trump did, and which the Supreme Court declined to absolve him of—from holding office again. The Court itself must acknowledge its ongoing ethics crisis and ensure that any justice who hears a case despite having a conflict of interest, as Justices Alito and Thomas appear to have done in this instance, faces consequences for violating the Court’s Code of Conduct and the law.”

What did Justice Barrett not agree with in the ruling?

Monday 1 July 2024 16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion with an exception to part III.

Barrett disagrees with how the majority rules that evidence from Donald Trump’s official acts should be excluded from a trial on charges for unofficial acts, writing that there was no reason to depart from the “familiar and time-tested procedure” that would allow for such evidence to be included.

An interesting part of today’s ruling: Justice Barrett disagrees with how the majority rules that evidence from Trump’s official acts should be excluded from a trial on charges for unofficial acts, writing that there was no reason to depart from the “familiar and time-tested… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 1, 2024

Who wrote the opinion, who agreed, and who dissented?

Monday 1 July 2024 16:10 , Oliver O'Connell

ROBERTS, C. J., delivered the opinion of the Court, in which THOMAS, ALITO, GORSUCH, and KAVANAUGH, JJ., joined in full, and in which BARRETT, J., joined except as to Part III–C. THOMAS, J., filed a concurring opinion. BARRETT, J., filed an opinion concurring in part. SOTOMAYOR, J., filed a dissenting opinion, in which KAGAN and JACKSON, JJ., joined. JACKSON, J., filed a dissenting opinion.

Read the full ruling here:

Full story: Supreme Court rules Donald Trump has some immunity in election interference case

Monday 1 July 2024 16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump, and any future president, has some immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions, the Supreme Court ruled in one of the most consequential cases for the American presidency in the history of the office.

In a 6-3 decision released on Monday, the court rejected the former president’s broad suggestion of total immunity but said some of the actions laid out in the federal election interference indictment related to his official acts are protected.

Alex Woodward and Ariana Baio report.

Supreme Court rules Donald Trump has some immunity in election interference case

Trump hails Supreme Court ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 15:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Monday 1 July 2024 15:51 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward explains what happens next:

This now gets kicked back to Judge Tanya Chutkan’s court. She will be tasked with determining whether all the actions listed in his indictment are “official” or “unofficial.”

There is absolutely no chance that will finish any time before the election or even after the inauguration, so Trump is not only granted a sweeping new metric for immunity if he’s in office again, but he gets even more delays and a diminishing prospect of any trial.

'With fear for our democracy, I dissent’

Monday 1 July 2024 15:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Justice Sotomayor's dissent warning is unlike anything I've ever seen in a Supreme Court opinion https://t.co/eXkFnckIY7 pic.twitter.com/kNNbde5WzE — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 1, 2024

‘The President is now a king above the law’

Monday 1 July 2024 15:44 , Alex Woodward

The dissents are vivid and terrifying, outlining how dangerous this ruling is, and the majority dismisses them as “fear-mongering.”

Here, Justice Sotomayor lists acts that she now says are immune from prosecution:

Looking beyond the fate of this particular prosecution, the long-term consequences of today’s decision are stark.

The Court effectively creates a law-free zone around the President, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the Founding. This new official-acts immunity now “lies about like a loaded weapon” for any President that wishes to place his own interests, his own political survival, or his own financial gain, above the interests of the Nation. … The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution. Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune. Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of his office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends. Because if he knew that he may one day face liability for breaking the law, he might not be as bold and fearless as we would like him to be. That is the majority’s message today.

Even if these nightmare scenarios never play out, and I pray they never do, the damage has been done. The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.

Monday 1 July 2024 15:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson writes in dissent:

The majority of my colleagues seems to have put their trust in our Court’s ability to prevent Presidents from becoming Kings through case-by-case application of the indeterminate standards of their new Presidential accountability paradigm. I fear that they are wrong. But, for all our sakes, I hope that they are right.

In the meantime, because the risks (and power) the Court has now assumed are intolerable, unwarranted, and plainly antithetical to bedrock constitutional norms, I dissent.

Decision makes ‘mockery’ of principle ‘that no man is above the law'

Monday 1 July 2024 15:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Justice Sonia Sotomayor writes in dissent:

Today’s decision to grant former Presidents criminal immunity reshapes the institution of the Presidency. It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law. Relying on little more than its own misguided wisdom about the need for “bold and unhesitating action” by the President, ante, at 3, 13, the Court gives former President Trump all the immunity he asked for and more. Because our Constitution does not shield a former President from answering for criminal and treasonous acts, I dissent.

Monday 1 July 2024 15:39 , Oliver O'Connell

The question then becomes whether that presumption of immunity is rebutted under the circumstances. It is the Government’s burden to rebut the presumption of immunity. The Court therefore remands to the District Court to assess in the first instance whether a prosecution involving Trump’s alleged attempts to influence the Vice President’s oversight of the certification proceeding would pose any dangers of intrusion on the authority and functions of the Executive Branch.

Trump asserts a far broader immunity than the limited one the Court recognizes, contending that the indictment must be dismissed because the Impeachment Judgment Clause requires that impeachment and Senate conviction precede a President’s criminal prosecution. But the text of the Clause does not address whether and on what conduct a President may be prosecuted if he was never impeached and convicted. … Historical evidence likewise lends little support to Trump’s position. The Federalist Papers on which Trump relies concerned the checks available against a sitting President; they did not endorse or even consider whether the Impeachment Judgment Clause immunizes a former President from prosecution. Transforming the political process of impeachment into a necessary step in the enforcement of criminal law finds little support in the text of the Constitution or the structure of the Nation’s Government.

We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power requires that a former President have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office. At least with respect to the President’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute. As for his remaining official actions, he is also entitled to immunity. At the current stage of proceedings in this case, however, we need not and do not decide whether that immunity must be absolute, or instead whether a presumptive immunity is sufficient.

Supreme Court awards Donald Trump some immunity from prosecution

Monday 1 July 2024 15:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Per the ruling of the Supreme Court in Trump v United States written by Chief Justice John Roberts:

Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority. And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Moody v NetChoice LLC

Monday 1 July 2024 15:28 , Oliver O'Connell

The next opinion is Moody v NetChoice LLC which means that the immunity decision will be last.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote the opinion on whether and to what extent states can enact laws prohibiting social media platforms from moderating content posted by users of their platforms.

The court holds that “the judgments are vacated, and the cases are remanded, because neither the 11th Circuit nor the 5th Circuit conducted a proper analysis of the facial First Amendment challenges to Florida and Texas laws regulating large internet platforms”.

Kagan's opinion says that content moderation is "expressively activity" and that social media platforms are protected by the First Amendment from state intrusion.

Striking statement by a majority of the Supreme Court just now in the social media cases about the Fifth Circuit being out of step with the law: pic.twitter.com/n2V1dCXIrl — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 1, 2024

Monday 1 July 2024 15:21 , Oliver O'Connell

In her dissent, Justice Jackson urges Congress to enact a new law to “forestall the coming chaos” created by the ruling on Corner Post, reimposing the statute of limitations that had, until now, prevented new plaintiffs from endlessly challenging regulations.

She writes: “At the end of a momentous Term, this much is clear: The tsunami of lawsuits against agencies that the Court’s holdings in this case and Loper Bright have authorized has the potential to devastate the functioning of the Federal Government.”

Corner Post v Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System

Monday 1 July 2024 15:03 , Ariana Baio

The first opinion today from the Supreme Court is Corner Post v Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System

It was written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett which means Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson does not have an opinion today.

The Supreme Court releases opinions in reverse order of seniority.

The Supreme Court's first decision is Corner Post. By a 6–3 vote, the majority allows plaintiffs to challenge an agency action LONG after it has been finalized. All three liberals dissent. https://t.co/qhqNwBmmxa pic.twitter.com/szz3VqG81B — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 1, 2024

Supreme Court allows for laws criminalizing homelessness

Monday 1 July 2024 15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s another beauty from Friday’s judgement drop.

Supreme Court allows for laws criminalizing homelessness

Two boxes

Monday 1 July 2024 14:59 , Ariana Baio

The court issued its five-minute buzzer — this is typically when we find out how many “boxes” will be placed out for the day. The number of boxes correlates to the number of opinions. Each box can hold up to two opinions.

Today we have two boxes, which was expected since the court has three opinions left.

How did justices react during oral arguments?

Monday 1 July 2024 14:58 , Ariana Baio

Back in April, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Donald Trump’s immunity appeal and by the end, it appeared certain that they were inclined to offer the former president some immunity from criminal prosecution.

Most of the conservative male justices on the court expressed fear that without protections, political opponents could go after a former president.

But the liberal wing of the court, joined by conservative appointee Amy Coney Barrett, appeared skeptical about total immunity. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson raised concerns about future presidents being “emboldened to commit crimes” knowing they have protections from prosecution.

Two months to make ruling

Monday 1 July 2024 14:39 , Ariana Baio

Donald Trump’s immunity appeal is one of the last decisions to be made by the Supreme Court this term despite special counsel Jack Smith asking justices to decide the case quickly.

They heard oral arguments on April 25th — the last day of the arguments calendar — but it’s taken them more than two months to decide how they will rule.

The court is capable of making decisions fast, in December 2000 it only took one day to decide Bush vs Gore, and in 1971 it took four days to decide New York Times vs US.

Supreme Court overturns Chevron case that gave agencies oversight

Monday 1 July 2024 14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

While we await news from the court today on Trump, here’s a look at some more of its recent highly-consequential recent judgements.

On Friday, thejustices broke with more than 40 years of precedent to hinder enforcement and oversight for federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration

In a 6-3 decision, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court handed down a ruling in an extraordinarily consequential case that will have intense ramifications for federal agencies and Congress.

Moving forward, agencies will need to turn to Congress and the courts to interpret how their respective branches function in ambiguous situations.

In the past, they were allowed to use their expertise to interfere with and enforce laws and regulations.

Over 300 January 6 riot convictions now in peril after Supreme Court rules on obstruction charge

Monday 1 July 2024 13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

More than 330 January 6 rioters could have their convictions and sentences tossed thanks to a ruling from the Supreme Court on Friday.

In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that an “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge brought against Joseph Fischer, a former police officer and rioter, was too broadly used and the government will need to prove that a defendant “impaired the availability or integrity for use in an official proceeding of records, documents, objects, or other things used in an official proceeding, or attempted to do so.”

The ruling could have massive impacts on Jan 6 defendants such as Fischer, who were convicted of storming the Capitol and destroying property to try and disrupt the certification of the 2020 election.

However, the ruling appears to have little impact on the pending charges against Trump, who is also accused of obstruction in some of his cases.

Ariana Baio reports.

Over 300 Jan. 6 riot convictions now in peril after court rules on obstruction charge