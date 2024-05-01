What Is The Sure Start Maternity Grant? Find Out If You're Eligible And How To Get It

Happy young caucasian couple scanning documents and doing online payments at home. They are wearing casual clothes. AzmanL via Getty Images

The Sure Start Maternity Grant has been around for a number of years, but not every parent knows about it.

In short, it’s a one-off £500 payment for new parents to help with the costs of having a child. The Department of Work And Pensions introduced the grant in the ’90s for those on low incomes to provide extra support.

As it’s a grant, you do not have to pay the money back and it will not effect your tax credit or any other benefits you receive.

What can I get from the Sure Start Grant?

If you are expecting one child or twins you can receive £500, if you are expecting triplets then you can get £1,000.

However, if you already have children you are not eligible for the grant.

Who is eligible for the grant?

The government has outlined two criteria for the grant, the first is if you are expecting your first child or are expecting multiple births such as twins, and have children already.

The second criteria is that you or your partner are already getting certain benefits.

This includes:

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element

Universal Credit

The government also outlines that you must claim the grant within 11 weeks of your baby’s due date, or within 6 months of their birth.

How can I apply for the Sure Start Grant?

To apply for the grant you will need to fill out a claim form that you can find on the government website.

Alongside this you will need to send evidence of the pregnancy or birth of your child. This can be a MAT B1 certificate from your doctor or midwife or you can write a statement to confirm the pregnancy or childbirth,

Applications are sent through post and you should hear back about your application within 28 days of the DWP receiving your forms.

You can find more information on the DWP website.

