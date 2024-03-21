Surgeons carry out first-ever kidney transplant from genetically-modified pig to human

Surgeons at the Massachusett’s General Hospital performing the groundbreaking procedure (Massachusetts General Hospital)

In a world first, doctors in Boston have performed a kidney transplant from a genetically modified pig into a human.

The kidney was taken from the pig and transferred into a 62-year-old man who was living with end-stage kidney disease.

The miraculous procedure took place on 16 March at Massachussets General Hospital by surgeons and took four hours to complete.

This procedure is a major turning point for the medical world after it has proven a milestone in the pursuit of making organs more readily available to patients.

After this successful attempt, the news could bring hope to more than 100,00 people in the United States who are on the waiting list for an organ to become available for transplant.

Around 17 people die each day while they wait for an organ.

The man who has now received the first transplant with the pig kidney that had 69 genomic edits, has said he hopes his procedure will “give hope to thousands of people who need a transplant to survive.”

The recipient of the first ever successful pig kidney transplant said he hopes it brings hope to others who are waiting for a transplant (Massachusetts General Hospital)

The recipient of this groundbreaking surgery, Richard Slayman, who lives in Weymouth, Massachusetts, weighed up the pros and cons of getting a pig kidney transplant with the team at the Transplant Centre.

Mr Slayman said that his kidney started to fail in 2023 and said he had full trust in the team at Massachusetts General Hospital to “meet my goals of not just improving my quality of life but extending it.”

“The real hero today is the patient, Mr. Slayman,” Joren C Madsen, the director of the MGH Transplant Center, said.

“As the success of this pioneering surgery, once deemed unimaginable, would not have been possible without his courage and willingness to embark on a journey into uncharted medical territory.”

Mass General Brigham, an intergrated heath care system, has an illustrious history in the field of organ transplatation, being innovators in the world’s first successful organ transplant at Brigham and Woman’s Hosptial in 1954 - the organ in question was also a kidney.

Other achievements on their roster also includes the nation’s first-ever penile transplant peformed at MGH in 2016.

“Nearly seven decades after the first successful kidney transplant, our clinicians have once again demonstrated our commitment to provide innovative treatments and help ease the burden of disease for our patients and others around the world,” Anne Klibanski, the president and CEO of Mass General Brigham elated.

The pig kidney, provided by eGenesis, a Massachusetts biotechnology company, was genetically editing using technology called CRISPR-Cas9, that removed harmful pig genes and replaced them with specific human genes, in order to get it compatible with the human body.

Thee procedure hase proved itself a key landmark event in the field of xenotransplantation, or animal-to-human transplantation, and could have not come sooner for those living with kidney diseases.

It took surgeons four hours to make the groundbreaking transplant (Massachusetts General Hospital)

The kidney is the most common organ needed for people who require a transplant, according to the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, and end-stage kidney disease rates are estimated to increase to 29-68 per cent in the United States by 2030.

As for Mr Slayman, the patient in this pioneering procedure, he has also been living with the same condition.

Mr Slayman has been living with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension for many years, has had a kidney transplant before, receiving the transplant from a deceased human donor in 2018.

However, his transplanted kidney started to show sings of failure around five years later and Mr Slayman had to resume dialysis in 2023, experiencing complications and had to visit the hospital every fortnight for de-clotting and surgical revisions, which had a knock-on effect on his quality of life.

Many of the doctors at the hospital are hopeful that the advances in xenotransplantation can be a solution to the crisis that revolves around the lack of organs for patients who desperately need them to survive.