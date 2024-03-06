Surprise! Nikky Haley Beats Donald Trump In Vermont GOP Presidential Primary

Nikki Haley on Tuesday pulled out a surprise win against Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary in Vermont, netting herself another 17 delegates.

It’s the second time the former South Carolina governor has topped Trump in a GOP primary. She picked up another 19 delegates on Sunday after winning the primary in Washington, D.C.

These are both relatively small victories, and Haley is still nowhere near Trump’s delegate count. As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, Trump was up to 493 delegates and Haley was at 52. Whoever locks in 1,215 first will go on to win the Republican presidential nomination.

Still, a win is a win. And for some of Haley’s supporters, it’s worth it for her to stay in the race as long as possible ― even if she can’t win ― just to keep fighting and frustrating Trump.

“There is a collective scream in this country,” Antonia Ferrier, a former longtime aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and now a major donor to Haley based in D.C., told HuffPost on Sunday.

“It’s like a collective scream for a leader we can be proud of,” she said. “But the established political class refuses to listen to it because of their own feedback loops or whatever fucking reason, and Haley is giving voice to that.”

Related...