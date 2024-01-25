Surrey Police Service's $142M budget for 2024 in line with city allocation, board says

Mike Serr, administrator of the Surrey Police Board, says the Surrey Police Service's proposed budget for 2024 falls within the city's financial forecast. (CBC News - image credit)

The board governing the Surrey Police Service (SPS) says the force's proposed budget of $142 million aligns with the city's financial forecast and would lead to 408 officers being deployed by the end of the year.

Mike Serr, who was appointed administrator of the Surrey Police Board in November 2023, made the budget public at a news conference on Thursday morning.

Serr was made sole administrator in order to oversee the transition of policing services in Surrey from the RCMP to the SPS, a move contested by Mayor Brenda Locke, who was board chair.

Serr said the SPS budget proposes to spend $142 million in 2024 to have 526 officers, including new recruits, and 23 civilian staff hired by the end of the year.

By the end of the year, Serr said, the SPS would have 408 officers working on the front lines out of a total of 785 officers in Surrey.

The proposed budget comes as Locke continues to defy the police transition, which the province ordered under law last November.

Locke, along with Peter German, a lawyer and former RCMP deputy commissioner who is advising the city on the transition, have said the SPS has been over budget.

Serr said the SPS's proposed budget was reviewed by auditor Deloitte and would use $142 million of the city's $337 million available funds for policing in the city, according to city financial plans and reports.

The City of Surrey has not yet released its approved financial plan for 2024.